पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Government Schools To Be Opened For 40 Thousand Children From Sixth To Eighth, Classes Will Start From February 1, Parents' Consent Will Be Necessary.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच्चों के काम की खबर:6 से 8 वीं कक्षा तक के सरकारी स्कूल एक फरवरी से खुलेंगे; एक बेंच पर एक ही बच्चा बैठेगा

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के स्कूलों में 20 से 30 फीसदी बच्चे ही स्कूल आ रहे हैं। ज्यादातर पेेरेंट्स अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना नहीं चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं उन्हें स्कूल की ओर से क्लास की वीिडयो भेजी जा रही है ताकि वे घर बैठे ही पढ़ाई कर सकें। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के स्कूलों में 20 से 30 फीसदी बच्चे ही स्कूल आ रहे हैं। ज्यादातर पेेरेंट्स अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना नहीं चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं उन्हें स्कूल की ओर से क्लास की वीिडयो भेजी जा रही है ताकि वे घर बैठे ही पढ़ाई कर सकें।
  • इन कक्षाओं में 40 हजार बच्चों का है एडमिशन
  • पेरेंट्स की सहमति से ही आ सकेंगे बच्चे स्कूल

एक फरवरी से शहर के सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों में छठी से आठवीं तक के बच्चे स्कूल आकर पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। अभी तक 9वीं से 12वीं के ही स्टूडेंट्स के लिए रेगुलर क्लासेज शुरू हुई थी। अब छठी से आठवीं के लिए भी रेगुलर स्कूल खुलने जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट और सभी स्कूलों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। छठी से आठवीं क्लास में चंडीगढ़ के सरकारी स्कूलों में करीब 40 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चे पढ़ रहे हैं। हालांकि, बच्चों के स्कूल आने या न आने का फैसला पेरेंट्स का ही होगा। पेरेंट्स की कंसेंट यानी सहमति के बाद ही बच्चे स्कूल आ सकेंगे।

कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का करना होगा पालन
एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से कोरोना को लेकर जारी की गई सभी गाइडलाइंस का बच्चों को पालन करना होगा। बच्चों को मास्क पहनना जरूरी होगा। स्कूलों में सैनिटाइजेशन की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। एक बेंच पर एक ही बच्चा बैठ सकेगा। बच्चों को पेरेंट्स की कंसेंट के साथ ही स्कूल आना होगा।

अभी 20 से 30 फीसदी बच्चे ही आ रहे हैं स्कूल में
इस समय शहर के स्कूलों में 20 से 30 फीसदी बच्चे ही स्कूल आ रहे हैं। ज्यादातर अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना नहीं चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं उन्हें स्कूल की ओर से क्लास की वीडियो भेजी जा रही है ताकि वे घर बैठे ही पढ़ाई कर सकें।

  • 115 सरकारी और 86 प्राइवेट स्कूल हैं शहर में
  • 1.50 लाख के करीब बच्चे पढ़ते हैं शहर के सरकारी स्कूलों में
  • 40 हजार बच्चे पढ़ते हैं छठी से आठवीं क्लास में
  • 55 हजार के करीब बच्चे हैं 9वीं से 12वीं क्लास में

प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एग्जाम 9 फरवरी से
शहर के प्राइवेट स्कूल भी एक फरवरी से शुरू हो रहे हैं। हालांकि कई स्कूलों में 9 फरवरी से एग्जाम हो रहे हैं। वहीं, कई स्कूलों ने तो बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन एग्जाम का ऑप्शन ही नहीं रखा है। यानी बच्चों को स्कूल आकर ही एग्जाम देने होंगे। ऐसे में बच्चे और पेरेंट्स असमंजस में हैं। सेक्टर-9 स्थित कार्मल कॉन्वेंट स्कूल के खिलाफ तो कई पेरेंट्स शिकायत दे रहे हैं। एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने स्कूल से जवाब भी मांगा था। स्कूल ने कहा कि वे कोरोना नियमों का पालन कर रहे हैं। एक क्लास में केवल 12 ही स्टूडेंट्स एग्जाम दे सकेंगे। स्कूल का कहना है कि पेरेंट्स की सहमति के बाद ही स्कूल-बेस्ड एग्जाम करवाए जा रहे हैं।

पेरेंट्स का सवाल-एक महीने के लिए स्कूल खोलने का क्या फायदा
एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने एक फरवरी से स्कूल खोलने का फैसला तो कर लिया है लेकिन कई पेरेंट्स सवाल कर रहे हैं कि केवल एक महीने के लिए स्कूल खोलने का क्या फायदा क्योंकि मार्च में तो एग्जाम शुरू हो जाएंगे। जबकि प्राइवेट में तो फरवरी से ही एग्जाम हो रहे हैं। एक अप्रैल से नया सेशन शुरू होता है। ऐसे में ज्यादातर पेरेंट्स अपने बच्चों को नए सेशन से ही भेजा चाह रहे हैं।

चंडीगढ़ पेरेंट्स एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट नितिन गोयल ने कहा कि एक महीने के लिए स्कूल खोलने का कोई मतलब नहीं हैं। पूरे साल पेरेंट्स ने यूनिफॉर्म नहीं खरीदी है। अब स्कूल भेजने के लिए पेरेंट्स को विंटर की यूनिफॉर्म पर खर्चा करना पड़ रहा है। अब इतने महीने स्कूल बंद थे और बच्चे घर से ही पढ़ाई कर रहे थे तो एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट को चाहिए था कि नए सेशन से ही स्कूल खोले जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser