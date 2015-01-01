पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारियों में रोष:चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम और UT कर्मचारी 10 दिसंबर को अपनी मांगों को लेकर गवर्नर हाउस घेरेंगे

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर की कॉ-ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी की ओर से अपनी मांगों को लेकर 10 दिसंबर को गवर्नर हाउस पर रोष प्रदर्शन करने का ऐलान किया गया।
  • प्रशासन को शहर की को-ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी ने दिया अल्टीमेटम

शहर की नगर निगम और UT कर्मचारियों की को-ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी की ओर से अपनी मांगों को लेकर आज एक निर्णय लिया गया। इस निर्णय में कर्मचारियों की ओर से बताया गया कि पिछले काफी समय से प्रशासन उनकी मांगों प्रति लापरवाही बरत रहा है कोई पुख्ता जवाब नहीं दे रहा है। इसी कारण कमेटी की ओर से निर्णय लिया गया है कि आगामी 10 दिसंबर को गवर्नर हाउस पर रोष प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

को-ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी के प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह व राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि प्रशासन की ओर से कर्मचारियों को कई तरीके से परेशान किया जा रहा है। जिसके विरोध में 5 नवंबर से 28 नवंबर तक विभिन्न स्थानों पर प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के पुतलों को फूंका जा रहा है। कमेटी सदस्यों की ओर से बताया गया कि कमेटी 5 नवंबर को ही गवर्नर हाउस पर मार्च करने का ऐलान किया था लेकिन रोष मार्च को रद्द कर दिया गया और अधिकारियों को कहा गया कि उनकी मांगें उनके अधिकार क्षेत्र में है वे उसका निदान कर सकते।

कमेटी सदस्यों ने कहा कि उनकी मुख्य मांगों में जैम पोर्टल के ठेकेदारों की कर्मचारियों से पैसे लेने के मामले की विजिलेंस जांच करवाई जानी चाहिए। डेलीवेज कर्मचारियों को रेगुलर किया जाए, DC रेट में को बढ़ाया जाए, 2004 के बाद भर्ती कर्मचारियों की पुरानी पैंशन बहाल की जाए सहित कई मांगें है जिसे अधिकारियों के सामने रखा गया है।उन्होंने कहा कि अगर प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने उनकी मांगों को नहीं माना तो वे गवर्नर हाउस पर रोष प्रदर्शन करने को विवश होंगे।

