  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • GVK Thermal Shutdown Last Power Plant Of The State, Power Crisis Deepens, Central Government Extended The Ban On Goods Trains Till 7 November

कोयला खत्म:सूबे के आखिरी पावर प्लांट जीवीके थर्मल बंद, बिजली संकट गहराया, केंद्र सरकार ने मालगाड़ियों पर रोक 7 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
  इधर,

पंजाब में लंबे समय से मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलने से पावर प्लांटों में कोयले का स्टाक खत्म हो गया है। इस से पंजाब में कई जगह मंगलवार को बिजली संकट गहरा गया। सूबे के आखिरी पावर प्लांट जीवीके थर्मल के बंद होने के कारण रिहायशी, व्यापारिक और कृषि के लिए मंगलवार शाम बिजली कट लगाया गया। राज्य में दिन में बिजली की मांग लगभग 5100-5200 मेगावाट है। रात में करीब 3400 मेगावाट है। अब स्थिति गंभीर है क्योंकि पावरकॉम के पास कोई भी उत्पादन नियंत्रण नहीं बचा और बिजली की मार्केट दरें ज्यादातर परिवर्तनशील चल रही हैं। बिजली कटों से बचने के लिए अब केवल राज्य के पास बिजली खरीदने और बाहर से ही कोयला मंगवाने का विकल्प बचा है।

केंद्र सरकार ने मालगाड़ियों पर रोक 7 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई
पंजाब सरकार द्वारा मालगाड़ियों को चलाने को लेकर किए जा रहे सारे प्रयासों पर पानी फिर गया। केंद्र सरकार ने सूबे में मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही पर लगाई रोक 7 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। पहले यह रोक 29 अक्तूबर तक थी। मंगलवार को रेल मंत्रालय ने एक आदेश जारी करते हुए 7 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलाने का फैसला किया है। अभी सूबे में गेहूं की बिजाई भी शुरू होनी हैं। ऐसे में यूरिया और अन्य चीजों की कमी बढ़ सकती है। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने मालगाड़ियां चलाने के लिए भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा को पत्र लिखा था।

