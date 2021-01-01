पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट हैक:MCM-DAV कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल डॉ. निशा भार्गव का एकाउंट हैक; हैकर ने पति को भेजी फ्रेंडशिप रिक्वेस्ट

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इसकी जानकारी खुद डाक्टर निशा भार्गव ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपने दोस्तों और जानकारों से अपील की है कि उनकी किसी भी ID का कोई भी रिक्वेस्ट या मैसेज एक्सेप्ट न किया जाए। - Dainik Bhaskar
इसकी जानकारी खुद डाक्टर निशा भार्गव ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपने दोस्तों और जानकारों से अपील की है कि उनकी किसी भी ID का कोई भी रिक्वेस्ट या मैसेज एक्सेप्ट न किया जाए।

इस बार हैकर्स ने MCM DAV कॉलेज-36 की प्रिंसिपल डा. निशा भार्गव का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक कर लिया है। इसके बाद हैकर उनके फ्रेंड्स को अलग-अलग तरह के मैसेज भेज रहा है। इतना ही नहीं हैकर्स ने निशा के पति को भी फ्रेंडशिप रिक्वेस्ट भेजी। इसकी जानकारी खुद डाक्टर निशा भार्गव ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपने दोस्तों और जानकारों से अपील की है कि उनकी किसी भी ID का कोई भी रिक्वेस्ट या मैसेज एक्सेप्ट न किया जाए।

ये मामला तब सामने आया जब इस फेक ID से उनके पति डा. गुरदीप शर्मा को फ्रेंडशिप रिक्वेस्ट गई। इसके बाद गुरदीप शर्मा ने निशा भार्गव से बात की कि नई ID से रिक्वेस्ट क्यों भेजी और इसके बाद मामला सामने आया।

बता दें कि इससे पहले इसी कॉलेज की क्लास का ऑनलाइन क्लास का लिंक भी हैकर्स ने हैक किया था, जिसमें हैकर क्लास की स्टूडेंट्स से अश्लील बातें कर रहा था। इस मामले के संबंधी भी जानकारी साइबर क्राइम को दी गई थी, जिसके बाद आरोपी हत्थे चढ़ा था। आरोपित क्लास स्टूडेंट का कोई रिश्तेदार था जो कि लिंक हैक करके उस में घुसा था। इसके अलावा पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज फार गर्ल्स सेक्टर 11 की प्रिंसिपल डा. अनीता कौशल की मेल ID भी हैक हो चुकी है, जिसमें हैकर विभिन्न लोगों को मेल भेजकर उनसे बात करने की अपील कर रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser