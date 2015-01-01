पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवाई खाना:लेजर वैली में बनेगा हैंगिंग रेस्टोरेंट, अगले साल हाेगा शुरू

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
हैदराबाद में बना हैंगिंग रेस्टोरेंट।
  • शेयरिंग बेस पर चलाएगा सिटको यह रेस्टोरेंट, कंपनियों के साथ टाइअप का प्रोसेस शुरू...

चंडीगढ़ में जमीन से 165 फीट ऊपर हैंगिंग रेस्टोरेंट बनेगा। अगले साल लोग ऊंचाई पर बैठकर खाना खा सकेंगे। शहर के इस तरह के पहले रेस्टोरेंट को चंडीगढ़ इंडस्ट्रियल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट काॅरपोरेशन (सिटको) रेवेन्यू शेयरिंग बेस पर प्राइवेट कंपनी के साथ मिलकर चलाएगी। प्राइवेट कंपनियों के साथ टाइअप को लेकर सिटको ने प्रोसेस शुरू कर दिया है।

इस महीने के आखिर में कंपनी फाइनल हो जाएगी, जिसके करीब दो महीने के बाद ये रेस्टोरेंट चंडीगढ़ में शुरू हो सकेगा। इससे पहले बेंगलुरु व अन्य कुछ शहरों में इस तरह का काॅन्सेप्ट पहले से चल रहा है। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद सिटको को ये रेस्टोरेंट चलाए जाने को लेकर कहा गया था। अब सिटको की तरफ से प्राइवेट कंपनियों से बिड मंगवाई गई है। बिडिंग प्रोसेस 28 दिसंबर तक पूरा होगा, जिसके बाद जो कंपनी फाइनल होगी, उसको तीन या पांच साल के लिए वर्क परमिट दिया जाएगा।

500 स्क्वेयर यार्ड जमीन दी जाएगी... सिटको की तरफ से कहा गया है कि इस हैंगिंग रेस्टोरेंट को सेक्टर-10 के लेजर वैली के ओपन एरिया से चलाया जाएगा। यहां पर करीब 500 स्क्वेयर यार्ड की जमीन कंपनी को तय चार्जेज पर लाइसेंस पर दी जाएगी। यहां से एक या दो कंपनियां ये काम कर सकेंगी।

प्री बुकिंग करवानी पड़ेगी

  • 24 लोग बैठकर खाना खा सकते हैं इस हैंगिंग रेस्टोरेंट में एक समय में
  • 40 से 50 मिनट तक का समय रहेगा एक बैच के लिए
  • 3 से चार हजार रुपए चार्ज किए जाएंगे खाने के लिए प्रति व्यक्ति से
  • जितने लोग इस रेस्टोरेंट में आएंगे, उसी हिसाब से सिटको को रेवेन्यू मिलेगा
