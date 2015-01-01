पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा:दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा बोले- हमारी सरकार में हरियाणा विकास में नंबर एक था, भाजपा सरकार ने विनाश में नंबर एक बना दिया

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हुड्‌डा ने बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ में राज्य की भाजपा सरकार को आढ़े लेते हुए कहा कि इस सरकार के कार्यकाल में प्रदेश में कोई विकास नहीं हुआ
  • दीपेंद्र के मुताबिक बरोदा की जनता ने इस सरकार के खिलाफ "राइट टू रिकॉल" का इस्तेमाल किया, बरोदा के जनादेश को लेकर वे पूरे हरियाणा में जाएंगे

हरियाणा से राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा ने चंडीगढ़ में आज राज्य की भाजपा सरकार को आढ़े लेते हुए कहा कि इस सरकार के कार्यकाल में प्रदेश में कोई विकास नहीं हुआ। जबकि, राज्य का कर्ज 60 हज़ार करोड़ से बढ़कर 2 लाख 30 हज़ार करोड़ तक पहुंच गया है। हुड्डा सरकार में हरियाणा में जीएसडीपी, प्रति व्यक्ति आय और विकास के पैमानों में पहले नंबर पर था जबकि मौजूदा सरकार ने हरियाणा को बेरोजगारी, अपराध, महिला अपराध, भ्रष्टाचार में नंबर एक बना दिया है। वे बोले, जो हरियाणा हुड्डा सरकार में विकास में नंबर एक था, वो भाजपा सरकार ने विनाश में नंबर एक बना दिया है।

दीपेंद्र बोले, हुड्डा सरकार के दस साल बनाम भजपा सरकार के 6 साल के आधार पर हमने लड़ा बरोदा का चुनाव लड़ा था। लेकिन, इन छह सालों में भाजपा ने राज्य में क्या विकास किया और राज्य को कहां लाकर खड़ा कर दिया, ये सभी के सामने है। यही वजह है कि बरोदा में कांग्रेस ने जीत का परचम लहराया है और उम्मीद है कि मुख्यमंत्री अब इंदूराज नरवाल का नाम अच्छे से जान जाएंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा- हुड्डा सरकार में गन्ने का रेट 117 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 310 रुपए किया गया, ये देश में सबसे ज़्यादा था।

वहीं भाजपा ने 6 साल में सिर्फ 30-40 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी की है। बरोदा में कांग्रेस को 36 बिरादरी का साथ और समर्थन मिला, क्योंकि हुड्डा सरकार ने हर वर्ग के लिए काम किया था।बरोदा में हम भाजपा-JJP गठबंधन के अनैतिक गठबंधन के मुद्दे को भी लेकर गए और लोगों ने हमारे मुद्दों पर मोहर लगाने का काम किया। जबकि, इस सरकार ने चुनाव में हर अनैतिक हथकंडा अपनाया, लेकिन जनता ने उसको सबक सिखाने का काम किया। बरोदा में वोटिंग की गिनती शुरू होते ही, इस सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई और नतीजे के साथ ही गठबंधन की इमारत में अविश्वास की दरार आ गई है।

जनता ने किया "राइट टू रिकॉल" का इस्तेमाल

दीपेंद्र के मुताबिक बरोदा की जनता ने इस सरकार के खिलाफ "राइट टू रिकॉल" का इस्तेमाल किया है। बरोदा में कांग्रेस के 20 हजार वोट बढ़े जबकि भाजपा-जेजेपी के 20 हज़ार वोट कम हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इस नतीजे को पूरे हरियाणा में लागू किया जाए तो गठबंधन के पास 19-20 सीटें रह जाएंगी। बरोदा के जनादेश को लेकर हम पूरे हरियाणा में जाएंगे। आगामी संघर्ष के प्लान का ऐलान 13 दिसंबर को गोहाना में होने वाले कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में चौधरी भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा करेंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हमारा यह संघर्ष तब तक जारी रहेगा जब तक इस जनविरोधी, अनैतिक गठबंधन सरकार का पूरी तरह पतन नहीं हो जाता।

