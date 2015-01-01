पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन:हेल्थ वर्कर्स और बीमार बुजुर्गों को पहले लगेगा कोरोना का टीका

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अभी तय नहीं कि चंडीगढ़ में कितने टीके आएंगे और कब लगने शुरू होंगे

कोरोना की वैक्सीन कब आएगी, यह तय नहीं है। जैसे ही ये आती है तो इसे लोगों तक कैसे पहुंचाया जाएगा, इस पर चंडीगढ़ में काम शुरू हो गया है। डिप्टी कमिश्नर मनदीप सिंह बराड़ की प्रमुखता में शनिवार को मीटिंग हुई। इसमें तय किया गया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन सबसे पहले हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स, फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स और 50 साल से ज्यादा के वे लाेग, जिन्हें कोई बीमारी है, उन्हें लगाई जाएगी।

हेल्थ वर्कर्स की संख्या करीब 2000 है। जिन लोगों की पहचान पहले फेज के लिए की जाएगी, उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर एसएमएस के जरिए वैक्सीन लगने की तारीख, टाइम और लोकेशन भेजी जाएगी। अभी यह तय नहीं है कि पहले फेज में चंडीगढ़ को कितनी डोज मिलेंगी या कब मिलेंगी। केंद्र की तरफ से यह तय किया जाना है।

टीका आने के बाद बेहतर तरीके से काम हो, इसके लिए डीसी की प्रमुखता में डिस्ट्रिक्ट टास्क फोर्स कमेटी चंडीगढ़ में बनाई गई है। कमेटी की शनिवार को वर्चुअल मीटिंग हुई। इसमें डाॅक्टर्स, प्रशासन के अफसर और पुलिस अफसर शामिल हुए।

इन जगहों पर होगी वैक्सीनेशन...

  • जीएमएसएच सेक्टर-16
  • जीएमसीएच सेक्टर-32
  • सभी सिविल हॉस्पिटल्स में
  • अगर ज्यादा जरूरत पड़ती है तो कुछ सरकारी स्कूलों में भी सेंटर बनाए जाएंगे। कम्युनिटी सेंटर को इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा

कोरोना का टीका लगने का सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएगा...

जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, उनकी पहले ही रजिस्ट्रेशन की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही वैक्सीन लगाने वाले लोगों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन दे दी जाएगी, उन्हें इसका आॅनलाइन सर्टिफिकेट भी जारी किया जाएगा।

कोल्ड चेन को लेकर हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट करेगा काम...

वैक्सीन आने पर कोल्ड चेन किस तरह से काम करेंगी, इसको लेकर स्टेट हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की टीमें काम करेगी।

इस तरीके से होगा काम

  • जो तारीख और समय बताया जाएगा, उस टाइम पर पहुंचना होगा।
  • प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन चेक होगी। इसके बाद अंदर भेजा जाएगा
  • बाहर एक वेटिंग रूम बनेगा।
  • जहां पर वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, उस कमरे में एक समय में ही एक ही व्यक्ति की एंट्री होगी
  • एंट्री-एग्जिट के लिए अलग रास्ते

हम अपनी तैयारी कर रहे हैं
हेल्थकेयर और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का डेटाबेस तैयार किया जा रहा है। वैक्सीन आने से पहले हमारी तैयारी पूरी होनी चाहिए। इस पर हम काम कर रहे हैं, ताकि वैक्सीन को बेहतर तरीके से लोगों तक पहुंचाया जा सके। मनदीप सिंह बराड़, डिप्टी कमिश्नर कम डिस्ट्रिक्ट टास्क फोर्स के चेयरमैन, यूटी चंडीगढ़

