नुक्कड़ नाटकों का सहारा:चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए कम आ रहे हेल्थ वर्कर, टारगेट पूरा करने में पिछड़ रहा शहर

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शहर में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए ज्यादा वर्कर सामने नहीं आ रहे। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर के सेक्टर-32 के एक सेंटर पर 211 को लगानी थी वैक्सीन, आया केवल 1 हेल्थ वर्कर
  • वैक्सीनेशन की जागरुकता को लेकर शहर में करवाए जा रहे नुक्कड़-नाटक

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए सरकार की ओर से फ्री में लगाने के लिए भेजी गई कोरोना वैक्सीन को लगवाने के लिए हेल्थ वर्कर और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर ज्यादा सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं। इस कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जो वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया है वह पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है। शहर में 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू किया गया था। जिसके बाद वैक्सीन के प्रति उदासीन दिख रहे है हेल्थ वर्कर। शहर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज देने की शुरुआत की गई है। दूसरी डोज देने का टारगेट भी पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है।

वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट पूरा नहीं

सेक्टर-32 की साइट पर सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए 211 हेल्थ वर्कर और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को मैसेज भेजे गए थे। यहां पर केवल एक हेल्थ वर्कर ने आकर वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसी तरह सेक्टर-49 के एक साइट पर 150 लोगाें को वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट सोमवार को रखा गया था, लेकिन यहां केवल तीन लोगों ने पहुंच कर वैक्सीन लगवाई।

225 ने लगाई वैकसीन

सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 1479 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया था, जिसमें से केवल 225 वर्कर्स ने आकर वैक्सीन लगवाई। शहर के फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने की मुहिम के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 1944 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का वैक्सीन लगाने के टारगेट में केवल 328 वर्कर्स ने सोमवार को वैक्सीन लगवाई। शहर में वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के लिए 10 साइट और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के लिए भी 10 साइट बनाई गई है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर करवाए जा रहे नाटक

शहर में कोरोना वैक्सीन प्रति लोग जागरुक नहीं हो रहे है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब शहर में नुक्कड़ नाटक करवाए जा रहे है।हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर धनास में थिएटर फॉर थिएटर के कलाकारों की ओर से कोरोना वैक्सीन की जागरूकता को लेकर नुक्कड़ नाटक खेला गया। नाटक के माध्यम से बताया गया कि किस प्रकार टीकाकरण के लिए व्यक्ति का पंजीकरण आवश्यक है और टीके के बाद व्यक्तियों को कौन सी सावधानियां बरतनी होगी। कलाकारों ने नाटक में टीकाकरण से जुडी भ्रांतियों पर प्रकाश डालते हुए इस बात पर भी जोर दिया कि देश में बनी वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है और अभी अफवाहों से बचने की आवश्यकता है।

शहर में वैक्सीन प्रति जागरुकता के लिए नुक्कड़ नाटक करवाए जा रहे
