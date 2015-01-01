पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट का फैसला:पीजीटी के ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पर फिलहाल रोक, रिप्रेजेंटेशन पर एक माह में फैसला लेने के निर्देश

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

हरियाणा में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट टीचर (पीजीटी) की ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी लागू करने पर पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने फिलहाल रोक लगा दी है। इस संबंध में दायर याचिका का निपटारा करते हुए जस्टिस अरुण मोंगा ने फैसले में कहा कि याचिका को सप्लीमेंट्री रिप्रेजेंटेशन मानते हुए पहले दी गई दोनों रिप्रेजेंटेशन पर संबंधित अथॉरिटी कानून के मुताबिक एक माह के अंदर मौखिक आदेश दे। इस दौरान ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी लागू न की जाए।

हिसार के रावत खेड़ा गवर्नमेंट हाई स्कूल में कार्यरत कुसुमलता पूनिया की ओर से दायर याचिका में कहा गया है कि मैनेजमेंट इंफाॅर्मेशन सिस्टम के मुताबिक उनका स्कूल जोन 6 में है, जबकि ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर मैनेजमेंट इंफाॅर्मेशन सिस्टम में जोन 2 में दर्शाया गया है। इस पर 8 अक्टूबर 2019 व 16 सितंबर 2020 को रिप्रेजेंटेशन देकर जोन बदलने की मांग की गई, लेकिन कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। विभाग की गलती के कारण अब जोन 2 में ट्रांसफर का विकल्प इस्तेमाल करने का समय भी खत्म हो गया है।

अब फेरबदल की संभावना
ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी के मुताबिक 1 से 4 नंबर जोन में 5 साल तक काम कर चुके कर्मचारी वापस इन जोन में ट्रांसफर नहीं मांग सकते। हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों के बाद अब व्यापक स्तर पर ट्रांसफर में फेरबदल की संभावना रहेगी।

