हाईकोर्ट चुनाव:गलत ढंग से नामांकन खारिज करने के आरोपों पर हाईकोर्ट बार ने जवाब के लिए समय मांगा

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया कि 10 साल से कम वकालत की प्रैक्टिस करने वाले एग्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर के नामांकन में 3 सदस्यों का नाम गलत ढंग से शामिल किया गया है।
  • जस्टिस राजन गुप्ता और जस्टिस करमजीत सिंह की खंडपीठ ने इस पर 30 अक्टूबर के लिए मामले पर सुनवाई तय की

(ललित कुमार).6 नवंबर को होने जा रहे पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन चुनावों में गलत ढंग से नामांकन खारिज करने के आरोपों पर जवाब देने के लिए बार ने समय दिए जाने की मांग की। जस्टिस राजन गुप्ता और जस्टिस करमजीत सिंह की खंडपीठ ने इस पर 30 अक्टूबर के लिए मामले पर सुनवाई तय की है।

वकील दीपक कुमार बरतिया की तरफ से याचिका दायर कर कहा गया कि उन्होंने 10 साल से कम वकालत की प्रैक्टिस करने वाले एग्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर के लिए नामांकन भरा था। उनका नामांकन यह कहकर खारिज कर दिया गया कि जिस वकील ने उनका नाम प्रपोज किया है उन्होंने ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी पद के लिए एक दूसरे उम्मीदवार के नाम को भी प्रपोज किया है।

उनका नाम प्रपोज करने वाले वकील ने हाईकोर्ट की इलेक्शन कमेटी के समक्ष एफिडेविट देकर स्थिति स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा कि वे उनके नाम का समर्थन करते हैं जबकि ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी के उम्मीदवार के लिए किया गया प्रपोजल वापस लेते हैं। बावजूद इसके उनका नामांकन खारिज कर दिया गया। इस संबंध में कोई लिखित आदेश भी उन्हें नहीं दिया गया।

याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया कि 10 साल से कम वकालत की प्रैक्टिस करने वाले एग्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर के नामांकन में 3 सदस्यों का नाम गलत ढंग से शामिल किया गया है। यह सदस्य 10 साल से कम की वकालत की शर्त पर खरा नहीं उतरते हैं। बावजूद इसके इनका नामांकन मंजूर कर लिया गया। याचिका में मांग की गई कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाई जाए।

