हरियाणा के राजनीतिक परिवार की रार:ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटाने के फैसले पर हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की तरफ से कहा गया कि अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल के फैसले को बनाए रखा जाए।
  • पोतों की शादी के लिए अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल ने सील हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे

ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की तेजा खेड़ा स्थित पुश्तैनी प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटाने के अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल के फैसले पर पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया। केंद्र सरकार के सीनियर वकील अरविंद मोदगिल ने अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल के फैसले का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि यदि प्रॉपर्टी इस्तेमाल करने की छूट दे दी जाती है तो फिर इसे सील करने का कोई मतलब नहीं रह जाता।

ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की तरफ से कहा गया कि अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल के फैसले को बनाए रखा जाए। बता दें कि ओम प्रकाश चौटाला के दो पोतों की शादी के लिए प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट में दिल्ली स्थित अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल ने तेजा खेड़ा स्थित पुश्तैनी प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे।

ट्रिब्यूनल के 22 अक्टूबर के फैसले के खिलाफ एनफोर्समेंट डायरेक्टरेट (ED) तरफ से हाईकोर्ट में अपील दायर कर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई। ED की तरफ से कोर्ट में कहा कि एक्ट में प्रावधान है कि सील की गई प्रॉपर्टी का आरोपी किसी भी ढंग से लाभ नहीं ले सकता। ऐसे में यदि शादी के लिए प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटा दी जाती है तो फिर सील का कोई मतलब नहीं रह जाता।

अभय चौटाला की तरफ से अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल में अर्जी दायर कर कहा गया कि 27 व 30 नवंबर को उनके दो बेटों की शादी तय की गई है। शादी में इस्तेमाल के लिए तेजा खेड़ा स्थित उनकी पुश्तैनी प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटाने के निर्देश दिए जाए। ट्रिब्यूनल 22 अक्टूबर को उनकी यह मांग मंजूर कर ली थी और कहा था कि 7 दिसंबर तक 1 माह के लिए प्रॉपर्टी से सील हटा दी जाए।

