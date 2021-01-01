पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:हाईकोर्ट ने कहा -पीयू आंसर शीट्स की री इवैल्यूएशन करे

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पीयू द्वारा आंसर शीट की री-इवैल्यूएशन वापस लेने के फैसले को पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज करने के आदेश दिए हैं। जस्टिस अनिल खेत्रपाल ने छात्रों की याचिकाएं स्वीकार करते हुए आंसरशीट री-इवैल्यूएशन करने के निर्देश दिए। हाईकोर्ट ने पीयू के कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन द्वारा 16 सितंबर 2020 को लिए गए फैसले को खारिज करने के आदेश दिए ।

जस्टिस अनिल खेत्रपाल ने फैसले ने कहा कि इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं की सीनेट पीयू की सुप्रीम अथॉरिटी है। सीनेट सरकार की मंजूरी के बाद रेगुलेशंस बनाती है। ऐसे में एक बार रिचेकिंग और रीइवेलुएशन को लेकर नियम बना दिए गए हैं तो फिर सिंडिकेट द्वारा गठित कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी को कोई अधिकार नहीं कि वह इन नियमों में संशोधन अथवा उन्हें खारिज कर सके।

चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर 32 स्थित एसडी कॉलेज के बैचलर ऑफ कॉमर्स ऑनर्स के छठे सेमेस्टर के छात्रों की तरफ से याचिका दायर कर कहा गया कि आंसर शीट्स की री-इवैल्यूएशन कराने के फैसले को पीयू द्वारा वापस लेने को खारिज किया जाए।

