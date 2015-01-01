पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:हाईकोर्ट ने जिला अदालत के जज तनवीर सिंह को किया सस्पेंड, नाजमीन से काम वापस लिया

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • तनवीर सिंह के जाति प्रमाण पत्र नकली होने की मिली थी शिकायत, नाजमीन सिंह पर दुर्व्यवहार करने के थे आरोप

अनुशासनहीनता और लापरवाही के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने पहली बार एकसाथ 16 जजों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का फैसला लिया है। चंडीगढ़, पंजाब और हरियाणा की अधीनस्थ अदालतों में तैनात जजों पर यह कार्रवाई की गई है। इस लिस्ट में चंडीगढ़ की जिला अदालत के दो जज भी शामिल हैं।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट फर्स्ट क्लास (जेएमआईसी) तनवीर सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है, जबकि पंजाब कैडर की ज्यूडिशियल ऑफिसर नाजमीन सिंह पर डिसिप्लनरी एक्शन लेते हुए उनसे काम वापस लेने के आदेश किए गए हैं। तनवीर सिंह अभी सेक्टर-49 पुलिस स्टेशन एरिया के मजिस्ट्रेट हैं, जबकि नाजमीन सिंह की ड्यूटी चेक बाउंस की स्पेशल कोर्ट में थी।

पंजाब, हरियाणा की अदालतों में अनुशासनहीनता और लापरवाही के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने पहली बार एकसाथ 16 जजों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का फैसला लिया है। यह पहला मौका रहा जब 16 जजों पर कार्रवाई की गई हो।

हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस रविशंकर झा के नेतृत्व में फुल कोर्ट मीटिंग में लिए गए फैसले से अधीनस्थ अदालतों को स्पष्ट संकेत दे दिया गया है कि हाईकोर्ट किसी भी तरह की अनुशासनहीनता और काम के प्रति लापरवाही को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा।

फेक डॉक्यूमेंट के मामले में एक महिला कॉन्स्टेबल को बरी किया था, अब खुद ऐसे ही मामले में फंसे...
सूत्रों के मुताबिक जेएमआईसी तनवीर सिंह के जाति प्रमाण पत्र को लेकर शिकायत मिली थी। उनके जाति प्रमाण पत्र नकली होने पर सवाल उठ रहे थे। तनवीर सिंह ने पिछले साल चंडीगढ़ में जॉइन किया था। चार महीने पहले ही तनवीर सिंह ने फेक डिग्री के एक मामले में आरोपी महिला काॅन्स्टेबल को बरी किया था और अब वे खुद ऐसे ही मामले में फंस गए हैं।

महिला जज की कई वकीलों ने दी थी शिकायत...
पंजाब कैडर की ज्यूडिशियल ऑफिसर नाजमीन सिंह पर दुर्व्यवहार करने के आरोप थे। उनके खिलाफ कई बार वकीलों ने शिकायतें दी थीं। हाईकोर्ट कोविड-19 के चलते वर्चुअल कोर्ट के माध्यम से सुनवाई कर रहा है। ऐसे में हाईकोर्ट द्वारा लिया गया यह फैसला जिला अदालतों को काम के प्रति सजग करने वाला है।

आगे क्या न्यायिक स्तर पर चुनौती दे सकते हैं...
पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट का यह फैसला प्रशासनिक स्तर पर लिया गया फैसला है। जिन जजों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई पूरी कर ली गई है, वे इसे न्यायिक स्तर पर चुनौती दे सकते हैं। जिनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई विचाराधीन है, उन्हें हाईकोर्ट के अंतिम फैसले का इंतजार करना होगा। कंपलसरी रिटायरमेंट या सस्पेंशन को न्यायिक स्तर पर चुनौती दी जा सकती है, जबकि नियमित जांच के अंतिम फैसले तक इंतजार करना होगा।

