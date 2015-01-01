पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Highcourt Seek Reply From Haryana Government On The Arrests Of Farmers; High Court Set Hearing Again On Thursday.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि बिलों का विरोध:किसानों की गिरफ्तारियों पर हरियाणा सरकार से जवाब-तलब; हाईकोर्ट ने गुरुवार को दोबारा सुनवाई तय की

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
याचिका में कहा गया कि 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्‍ली में प्रस्तावित प्रदर्शन के लिए किसानों के कूच को रोकने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार सोमवार रात से ही किसान नेताओं की धर-पकड़ पर उतर आई।
  • किसान यूनियन के वकील ने कहा कि बुधवार को याचिका दायर करने के बाद मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए गुरुवार को सुनवाई की मांग की गई है

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में 26 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित किसानों के आंदोलन से पहले हरियाणा में किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लिए जाने के मामले में हरियाणा भर में हुई किसानों की गिरफ्तारियों को लेकर हरियाणा प्रोग्रेसिव फार्मर यूनियन ने पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। याचिका पर प्राथमिक सुनवाई के बाद जस्टिस संत प्रकाश ने हरियाणा सरकार और डीजीपी को नोटिस जारी कर गुरुवार के लिए सुनवाई तय की है।

किसान यूनियन की तरफ से वकील प्रदीप रापडिया ने कहा कि बुधवार को याचिका दायर करने के बाद मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए आज ही सुनवाई की मांग की गई जिसे कोर्ट ने मंजूर कर लिया। याचिका में कहा गया कि 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्‍ली में प्रस्तावित प्रदर्शन के लिए किसानों के कूच को रोकने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार सोमवार रात से ही किसान नेताओं की धर-पकड़ पर उतर आई।

याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया कि नए कृषि कानून का विरोध कर रहे किसान खेत मजदूर नेताओं को आधी रात को ही राज्य के अलग-अलग जगहों में छापेमारी कर 100 से अधिक नेताओं की बिना कोई कारण बताए गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। याचिका में कहा गया कि किसानों के घरों पर आधी रात को दबिश देकर उनके साथ अपराधियों की तरह व्यवहार करना असंवैधानिक है। ऐसे में किसान नेताओं की तुरंत रिहाई की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें