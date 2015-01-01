पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर नहीं दिखा कोरोना का डर:चंडीगढ़ लेक पर छठ पूजा के दौरान पहुंचे सैंकड़ों लोग, कोरोना का डर किसी में नहीं दिखा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर पहुंचे काफी संख्या में लोग। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • पुलिस की ओर से लेक पर जाने के लिए पहले कहा गया था, बाद में किसी को रोका नहीं गया

आस्था व पवित्रता का महापर्व छठ पूजा आज चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर मनाया गया। छठ पूजा करने वालों की ओर से आज डूबते सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना की गई। लेक पर लोगों की भीड़ को कम करने के लिए पहले कहा गया था कि छठ पूजा करने वाले को ही लेक पर इंट्री मिलेगी, लेकिन आज किसी को रोका नहीं गया। इस कारण पूजा के दौरान लेक के घाट पर काफी संख्या में लोग जुट गए।

छठ पूजा करने आने वाली महिलाओं से जब यह पूछा गया कि कोरोना के कारण मास्क लगाने के कारण कोई मुश्किल तो नहीं हुई तो इस पर छठ व्रत करने वाली महिलाओं ने कहा कि मास्क लगाने से कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई।

आज लेक पर पूजा को लेकर लोग शाम को ही पहुंचने लगे और पूजा के लिए लेक के पानी में उतरे। लेक के पानी में ही खड़े होकर पूजा अर्चना की गई। अब शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य की पूजा लेक पर आकर की जाएगी।उसके बाद छठ पूजा करने वाले व्रतधारी अन्न ग्रहण करेंगे।

