  • Husband Said On Karva Chauth Wife Listens To The Karwa Katha And Drinks Tea Or Tea, But I Open The Fast Only After Seeing The Moon.

पत्नी के लिए पति का व्रत:करवा चौथ पर बोला पति-पत्नी तो कथा सुनके दूथ या चाय पी लेती है पर मैं तो चांद देखकर ही व्रत खोलता हूं

चंडीगढ़ (आरती एम अग्निहोत्री)9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज करवा चौथ पर एक दूसरे के लिए तैयार हुए पत्नी गुरजीत कौर के साथ निर्मल सिंह।
  • शादी को 17 साल हुए, 17 साल से ही एक साथ करवा चौथ का व्रत रख रहा है चंडीगढ़ का टीचर कपल

पति की लम्बी उम्र के लिए तो हर पत्नी करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती है। लेकिन चंडीगढ़ में एक ऐसा पति है जो पिछले 17 साल से अपनी पत्नी की लंबी आयु के लिए ये व्रत रख रहे हैं। इसमें और भी खास बात ये है कि कथा सुन के पत्नी तो कथा सुनने के बाद चाय या दूध पी लेती हैं। लेकिन, पति चांद देखकर ही अपना व्रत खोलते हैं।

हम बात कर रहे हैं चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर 20 के रहने वाले कपल निर्मल सिंह और उनकी पत्नी गुरजीत कौर की। निर्मल सेक्टर 21 मॉडल स्कूल में पंजाबी पढ़ाते हैं और उनकी पत्नी गुरजीत गवर्नमेंट हाई स्कूल सेक्टर 19 में ईटीटी टीचर हैं। दोनों की शादी हुए 17 साल हो गए हैं। 7 नवम्बर को इनकी मैरिज एनीवर्सरी है। निर्मल बताते हैं कि नई नई शादी हुई थी और हम अमिताभ बच्चन की फ़िल्म बागवान देखकर प्रेरित हुए। तभी सोच लिया था के एक साथ करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगे। बस तभी से दोनों हर करवा चौथ पे एक दूसरे के लिए व्रत रखते हैं। एक दूसरे को शॉपिंग करवाते हैं। इस बार निर्मल ने अपनी वाइफ को ड्रेस गिफ्ट की है तो पत्नी ने निर्मल को सोने की अंगूठी।

निर्मल गुरजीत के साथ ही सुबह उठते हैं। सरगी खाते हैं। उनके साथ रसोई में सारा खाना बनवाते हैं। फिर दोनों एक साथ घूमने चले जाते हैं। निर्मल एक दूसरे के नाम का एक एक पौधा लगाते हैं। एक दूसरे के नाम की मेहंदी लगाते हैं। निर्मल पत्नी के लिए रोमांटिक गीत गाते हैं। निर्मल बताते हैं कि जब उनकी बीवी प्रेग्नेंट थी तो भी उन्होंने उन्हें व्रत नहीं रखने दिया। कहा मैं ही व्रत रखूंगा, तुम अपनी तबियत का ख्याल रखो।

पत्नी गुरजीत बताती हैं कि वे गुरसिख परिवार से हैं, उनके मायके में करवा चौथ का व्रत रखने की परंपरा नहीं थी लेकिन ससुराल में रखते थे। इसलिए जब निर्मल ने कहा कि मैं तुम्हारे साथ व्रत रखूंगा तो सुनकर बहुत अच्छा लगा। वहीं निर्मल ने कहा कि उनके परिवार के लोग तो लिबरल हैं। लेकिन दोस्त ज़रूर कमेंट करते हैं। लेकिन मुझे परवाह नहीं। हम दोनों यही चाहते हैं- "हंसते-हंसते कट जाएं रस्ते, जिंदगी यूं ही चलती रहे...।"

