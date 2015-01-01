पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • If The Demands Are Not Accepted, The Employees Will Take Out A Fury March Towards The Punjab Governor House On 10

विरोध की तैयारी:मांगें न मानने पर कर्मचारी 10 को पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर रोष मार्च निकालेंगे

चंडीगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन और निगम के विभिन्न विभागों की यूनियन के नेताओं के साथ चर्चा हुई

कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी इंप्लाइज एंड वर्कर्स की वर्किंग कमेटी की मंगलवार को निगम ऑफिस सेक्टर-17 में मीटिंग हुई। इसमें प्रशासन और निगम के विभिन्न विभागों की यूनियन के नेताओं के साथ चर्चा हुई। कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर प्रशासन के रवैये की निंदा की गई।

कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी की ओर से 5 से 28 नवंबर तक रोष प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी कि अगर मीटिंग करके मांगों को हल नहीं किया तो 10 दिसंबर को सभी विभागों की यूनियन एकजुट होकर गवर्नर हाउस की ओर रोष मार्च निकालेंगे।

कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी के महासचिव राकेश कुमार , पैटर्न शाम लाल घावरी और चेयरमैन अनिल कुमार ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि जेम पोर्टल के ठेकेदारों को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने के बजाए आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों का आर्थिक शोषण करने की खुली छूट दे रखी है। ठेकेदार बदलने पर आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला जाता है, दोबारा नौकरी में बने रहने के लिए आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों से ठेकेदार द्वारा पैसे मांगे जाते हैं। ऐसे ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ चल रही विजिलेंस जांच को अधिकारी रोक रहे हैं। आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों की लूट के खिलाफ कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी लंबे समय से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही है। लेकिन प्रशासन के अफसर सुनने को तैयार नहीं हैं। आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों का डीसी रेट बढ़ाने से पीछे हट रहा है।

समान काम समान वेतन का फैसला लागू नहीं किया जा रहा है, मृतक के आश्रितों को पंजाब पैटर्न पर नौकरी नहीं दी जा रही, एमसी में घड़ी सिस्टम से कर्मचारियों को तंग किया जा रहा है। विभिन्न विभागों में खाली पड़ी पोस्ट को भरा नहीं जा रहा है।

डेलीवेजिज, वर्कचार्ज और आउटसोर्स कर्मियों को रेगुलर नहीं किया जा रहा है। आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों का ईपीएफ भी जमा नहीं करवाया जा रहा है। इन मांगों को लेकर प्रशासन को हल करना चाहिए। मीटिंग में कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

