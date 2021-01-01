पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाउसिंग बोर्ड:15 दिनों में जमा करवाएं बकाया पेमेंट नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकानों में रहने वाले लोग जिन्होंने बकाया पेमेंट बोर्ड को जमा नहीं करवाई है उन पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी की गई है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तरफ से इस बारे में कहा गया है कि खासतौर से स्मॉल फ्लैट स्कीम और अफॉर्डेबल हाउसिंग रेंटल के तहत जिन लोगों को मकान दिए गए हैं उनकी तरफ से पिछले काफी टाइम का बकाया पेमेंट जमा नहीं करवाई गई है।

इस बकाया रकम पर उनको 12 फ़ीसदी के हिसाब से ब्याज तो जमा करवाना ही है साथ ही अगले 15 दिनों का टाइम चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने इन लोगों को दिया है। इन 15 दिनों में उनको अपना बकाया हाउसिंग बोर्ड को जमा करवाना होगा। अगर नहीं करवाते हैं तो मकान को रद्द करने को लेकर कार्रवाई बोर्ड की तरफ से शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

बोर्ड की तरफ से कहा गया है कि लगातार कई मौके इन लोगों को दिए गए हैं और अब दोबारा से मौका दिया गया है ताकि वह बकाया राशि जमा करवा दें। लोग यह बकाया राशि चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड की वेबसाइट के जरिए ऑनलाइन जमा करवा सकते हैं या फिर बोर्ड की वेबसाइट से ही चालान जेनरेट कर एचडीएफसी बैंक की ब्रांच में जाकर रुपए जमा करवा सकते हैं। वेबसाइट में क्विक पेमेंट के ऑप्शन पर जाकर लोग पेमेंट जमा करवा सकते हैं।

