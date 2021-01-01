पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • IG Dhillon Filed An Application In The Court, Said Cannot Be Involved In Investigation Due To Election

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:आईजी ढिल्लों ने कोर्ट में दी अर्जी, कहा-इलेक्शन के कारण जांच में नहीं हो सकता शामिल

चंडीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में पंजाब के आईजी को सीबीआई ऑफिस में देने हैं वॉइस सैंपल

22 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में पंजाब के आईजी गुरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों ने फिलहाल इन्वेस्टिगेशन में शामिल होने से इनकार किया है। उन्हें मंगलवार को सीबीआई ऑफिस में अपने वॉइस सैंपल देने थे। उन्होंने इससे पहले ही सीबीआई कोर्ट में एप्लीकेशन दे दी थी कि पंजाब में नगर निगम चुनाव की वजह से वे इन्वेस्टिगेशन में शामिल नहीं हो सकते।

ढिल्लों ने कहा कि उन्हें पटियाला में इलेक्शन ऑब्जर्वर अपॉइंट किया गया है। उनकी इस अर्जी को कोर्ट ने मंजूर करते हुए उन्हें 15 फरवरी को सीबीआई की इन्वेस्टिगेशन में शामिल होने के निर्देश दिए हैं। दरअसल, ढिल्लों पर पटियाला के पूर्व एसएसपी शिव कुमार शर्मा को किसी केस में क्लीन चिट देने के नाम पर 22 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने के आरोप हैं।

हालांकि इस केस में उन्हें आरोपी नहीं बनाया गया है। इस केस में सीबीआई ने बिचौलिए अशोक गोयल को 3 साल पहले गिरफ्तार किया था। उसने पूछताछ में ढिल्लों का नाम लिया था। सीबीआई के पास गोयल की ढिल्लों से बातचीत की रिकॉर्डिंग भी है। उस आवाज को मैच करवाने के लिए सीबीआई ने ढिल्लों को वॉइस सैंपल देने के लिए कहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser