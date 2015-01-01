पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसएचओ को किया सस्पेंड:सरकारी जमीन पर हो रहा था अवैध कब्जा, कार्रवाई न करने पर एसएचओ सस्पेंड

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • सब इंस्पेक्टर हरपाल को एसएचओ का कार्यभार सौंपा

मुल्लांपुर गरीबदास पुलिस स्टेशन में तैनात एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह को हटाकर उनकी जगह थाने के एडिशनल एसएचओ हरपाल सिंह को कार्यभार सौंपा गया है। एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह ने एसएचओ अमरदीप को हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद अब थाने में पहले से ही तैनात सब इंस्पेक्टर हरपाल सिंह को एसएचओ की कुर्सी संभालने का मौका दिया गया है।

पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो एसएसपी ने एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह को सस्पेंड किया है। क्योंकि उनके खिलाफ सरकारी जमीन पर हो रहे कब्जे को हटाने के लिए कर शिकायत दी गई थी। जिस पर उन्होंने कार्रवाई नहीं की थी। यह बात जब एसएसपी के संज्ञान में लाई गई तो उन्होंने तुरंत प्रभाव से एसएचओ को सस्पेंड करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए।

पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार मुल्लांपुर एरिया के बीडीपीओ ने एसएसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह ने सरकारी जमीन पर हो रहे कब्जे को लेकर शिकायत मिलने के बावजूद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि मुल्लांपुर पुलिस स्टेशन के पास ही पंचायत की जमीन है और इसी जमीन पर कुछ लोग शोरूम बनाने का काम कर रहे थे। पंचायत ने जब यह काम रोका तो कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को लिखा गया था, लेकिन राजनीतिक प्रभाव के चलते मामले को पुलिस ने दवा लिया था।

बन रहा नया पुलिस स्टेशन...

डेढ़ साल पहले मुल्लांपुर एरिया को नए डीएसपी मिले थे। लेकिन थाने में इतनी जगह नहीं थी कि यहां पर डीएसपी ऑफिस खोला जाए। इसलिए नए डीएसपी के लिए बंद पड़े पंचायत के ऑफिस को यूज किया गया था। जिसको लेकर पंचायत ने हंगामा भी किया, लेकिन बाद में मामला शांत हो गया था। मुल्लांपुर पुलिस का अपना नया पुलिस स्टेशन बनाया जा रहा है।

