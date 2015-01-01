पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्द हवाओं का दौर:चंडीगढ़ में आज भी फॉग का प्रभाव, हल्की चल रही सर्द हवा ने ठंड बढ़ाई

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में पिछले तीन दिनों से सुबह कोहरा छा रहा है। फाइल फोटो
  • मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले कुछ दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा

शहर में पिछले तीन दिनों से मौसम में एकाएक बदलाव आया है। रोज सुबह कोहरा छा रहा है और कभी कभी हल्की चलने वाली हवा के कारण ठंड काफी बढ़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार ऐसा मौसम अगले कुछ दिनों तक रहेगा। शहर में आज ज्यादा कोहरा तो नहीं है लेकिन बुधवार को कोहरा काफी ज्यादा था जिससे विजिबिलिटी 50 से 200 मीटर के बीच थी। सर्द हवाएं चलतीं रहीं। आज सुबह शहर का तापमान 22 डिग्री है।

एक-दो दिन ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

मौसम विभाग के कार्यकारी निदेशक शिवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि अभी हवाएं चल रही हैं। इस वजह से रात और सुबह के समय घना कोहरा छा रहा है। अगले एक-दो दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा। चंडीगढ़ में एक-दो दिन कोहरा छाएगा। इसके बाद रात के तापमान में और गिरावट आने की संभावना है। दिन के तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। उधर, कोहरे की वजह से बुधवार को पांच फ्लाइट अपने निर्धारित समय से एक से दो घंटे लेट रहीं। बुधवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 16.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा। मंगलवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

देरी से पहुंची फ्लाइट

खराब मौसम और पुअर विजिबिलिटी के चलते विभिन्न डेस्टिनेशन से चंडीगढ़ आने वाली फ्लाइट एक से डेढ़ घंटे की देरी से यहां पहुंचीं। इंडिगो की अहमदाबाद-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट जो 10:05 पर आती है, वह सुबह 11:18 पर आई। इंडिगो की श्रीनगर-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट दोपहर 1:05 पर आती है, लेकिन यह दोपहर 3:06 पर चंडीगढ़ आई। गो एयर की श्रीनगर-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट दोपहर 1:45 पर आती है, यह फ्लाइट 2:39 पर लैंड हुई। ये दोनों फ्लाइट्स श्रीनगर में मौसम खराब होने की वजह से यहां लेट पहुंची। एयर इंडिया दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ सुबह 9:30 बजे आती है, लेकिन सुबह 10:40 बजे आई। एयर इंडिया की लेह-चंडीगढ़ 10:15 पर आने वाली फ्लाइट 11:05 पर आई।

मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट

मौसम विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी कर कहा है कि फिलहाल सर्द हवाओं का दौर जारी रहेगा। पुअर विजिबिलिटी में बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही गाड़ी लेकर बाहर निकलें। गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही घर से बाहर निकलें। मौसम शुष्क है, ऐसे में त्वचा पर इसका असर पड़ता है।

