शहीदों को सम्मान:मोगा, फरीदकोट समेत 3 जिलों में शहीदों के नाम पर रखे स्कूलों के नाम

चंडीगढ़11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • इग्नू परीक्षा के फार्म भरने की आखिरी तारीख 15 दिसंबर

पंजाब सरकार ने माेगा, फरीदकोट समेत 3 जिलों में स्कूलों के नाम बदलकर शहीदों के नाम पर रख दिए हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंदर सिंगला ने कहा कि अब से सुनाम ऊधम सिंह वाला सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल (लड़के) और गर्ल्ज स्कूल को शहीद ऊधम सिंह के तौर पर जाना जाएगा। मोगा के दो स्कूलों सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल (समाध भाई) और प्राइमरी स्कूल (खोटे) काे शहीद सीएचएम तेजा सिंह सरकारी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल और शहीद गनर सुरैण सिंह सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

फरीदकोट के सरकारी मिडल स्कूल झोटीवाला का नाम बदल कर शहीद हवलदार सुखविंदर सिंह सरकारी मिडल स्कूल और सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल, पसनावाल जिला गुरदासपुर का नाम बदल कर शहीद सिपाही गुरदीप सिंह सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल पसनावाल रखा गया है।

लिखित परीक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों के अनुपात के आधार पर लगेंगे कुल अंक

पीएसईबी की ओर से दसवीं और बारहवीं बाेर्ड कक्षाओं के ओपन, सप्लीमेंट्री एग्जाम 26 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुए थे लेकिन अब विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत की खबर है कि इन परीक्षाओं की प्रेक्टिकल एग्जाम नहीं हाेंगे। दरअसल काेविड-19 के कारण मार्च में हाेने वाली दसवीं और बारहवीं की परीक्षाएं रद्द कर दी गई थीं। दसवीं के विद्यार्थियों काे असेसमेंट के आधार पर पास कर दिया था।

जबकि बारहवीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों की जिन विषयाें की परीक्षा हाे गई थी, उनमें प्राप्त किए गए अंकाें के आधार पर बाकी विषयाें के अंक लगाए गए थे। उनकी प्रेक्टिकल परीक्षा नहीं हुई थी। इसलिए अक्टूबर 2020 में परीक्षाएं दे रहे विद्यार्थियों की भी प्रयाेगी परीक्षाएं नहीं हाेंगी। लिखित परीक्षा में प्राप्त किए गए अंकाें का अनुपात निकाल कर ही कुल प्राप्त किए अंक लगाए जाएंगे।

इग्नू के पेपर अब फरवरी 2021 में होंगे

इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (इग्नू) के निर्देशानुसार दिसंबर में होने वाली अवधि के आखिरी की परीक्षा मुल्तवी कर दी गई है। डीएवी कॉलेज के इग्नू कोआर्डिनेटर प्रो. राकेश पुरी ने बताया कि दिसंबर में होने वाले परीक्षाएं फरवरी 2021 के पहले सप्ताह में होंगी। परीक्षा के फार्म भरने की आखिरी तारीख 15 दिसंबर होगी। शिक्षार्थियों की ओर से असाइनमेंट (ऑनलाइन/ऑफलाइन) प्रोजेक्ट, इंटर्नशिप, फील्ड वर्क जनरल्स आदि 15 दिसंबर तक जमा करवाए जा सकेंगे।

प्री-प्राइमरी विद्यार्थियों के मूल्यांकन की तारीखें तय

पंजाब स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने प्री-प्राइमरी विद्यार्थियों के मूल्यांकन के लिए तारीखें निर्धारित कर दी हैं। यह मूल्यांकन 18 से 21 नवंबर तक किया जाएगा। इस बार सिर्फ हेड ऑफिस की तरफ से भेजे गए प्रश्न बच्चों से पूछने, निर्धारित प्रोफार्मा में सभी बच्चों का मूल्यांकन रिकाॅर्ड करने और बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी उनके माता-पिता के साथ सकारात्मक तरीके से साझी करने के भी अध्यापकों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

