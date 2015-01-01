पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  In Chandigarh, Among The Dwindling Patients Of Corona Infection, Even Today, The Medical Team Camped At Five Places To Check Free.

कोरोना संक्रमण:चंडीगढ़ में कम हुए कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज, आज भी मेडिकल टीम पांच स्थानों पर कैंप लगा फ्री में कर रही जांच

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में आज 5 मेडिकल टीमें कोरोना के संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच कर रही है। डेमो फोटो
  • शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान 1263 टेस्ट किए गए जिसमें से 67 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीजों की संख्या में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कमी आ रही है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से फिर भी शहर के लोगों को इस बिमारी से बचने के लिए जागरुक किया जा रहा है। शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान 67 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है, किसी संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। शहर में मेडिकल टीम की ओर से आज भी पांच स्थानों पर कोरोना संक्रमण के संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच के लिए फ्री में जांच की जा रही है।

शहर में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 627

शहर में दिनों-दिन अब कोरोना संक्रमण की पॉजिटिविटी कम होती जा रही है। पिछले कुछ दिन से संक्रमित मरीज कम आने और ठीक होकर घरों को जाने वाले मरीजों को देखते हुए अब शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल में 627 मरीज ही एक्टिव बचे हैं। बुधवार को कोरोना के 67 मरीज ही कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की अब तक संख्या 18843 हो गई है।

शहर में अभी तक संक्रमण से 304 की मौत

अभी तक शहर में कोरोना से 17912 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को जा चुके हैं। बुधवार को अच्छी बात यह रही कि किसी मरीज की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत नहीं हुई। अभी तक कोरोना से शहर में 304 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं। बुधवार को शहर में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सेक्टर-35 से मिले। यहां से 7 मरीज संक्रमित मिले। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-23 और सेक्टर-44 से 6-6 मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके अलावा मनीमाजरा से 5 मरीज संक्रमित मिले। सेक्टर-33 से तीन मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके अलावा शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों से एक-दो मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए।

इन स्थानों पर आज फ्री में जांच कर रही मेडिकल टीमें

सेहत विभाग की मेडिकल टीमें आज शहर के रामदरबार ईएसआई , सेक्टर-38 में, सेक्टर-17 के बस स्टैंड, मनीमाजरा और सेक्टर-26 के पुलिस अस्पताल में फ्री में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की जांच कर रही है।

