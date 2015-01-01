पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • In Chandigarh, People Are Wearing Masks Not To Escape The Corona But For Fear Of Challan, 119 Infected Again In The City

कोरोना संक्रमण बचाव:चंडीगढ़ में लोग मास्क कोरोना से बचने के लिए नहीं बल्कि चालान के डर से पहन रहे,शहर में फिर मिले 119 संक्रमित

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
रॉक गार्डेन खुलने के पहले दिन कुछ युवक ऐसे फोटो खिंचवा रहे थे।
  • रॉक गार्डेन में लोग एक साथ ग्रूप में फोटो खिंचवा रहे, कोई नहीं मान रहा निर्देशों को

शहर में अधिकतर लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए नहीं बल्कि चालान होने के डर से मास्क लगा रहे है। शहर का प्रसिद्ध रॉक गार्डेन प्रशासन की ओर से दिशा निर्देशों को मानते हुए शुरू करने की इजाजत मिली है। यहां के इंट्री प्वाइंट पर लोग मास्क लगाकर और हाथों को सेनीटाइज कर अंदर जाते है।

इंट्री गेट से अंदर जाते ही वे अपना मास्क उतार कर जेब रख लेते है। रॉक गार्डेन के अंदर किसी तरह की कोई चेकिंग नहीं है। इस कारण लोग बिना किसी भय के अपने मास्क को जेबों में रख रहे है।

बिना मास्क पर फाइन बढ़ेगी

प्रशासन की ओर से आने वाले दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमण पर नकेल कसने के लिए कड़े नियम बनाए जा रहे है। जिसमें बिना मास्क वालों का चालान 500 से बढ़ाकर 2000 किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा कई अन्य एहतियात की घोषणा कुछ दिनों में होने वाली है।

हिदायत कोई नहीं मान रहा

प्रशासन की ओर से रॉक गार्डेन खोलते समय यह हिदायत दी थी कि अंदर लोग एक साथ फोटो नहीं ले सकेंगे, लेकिन हो रहा है सब इसके उलट। लोग रॉक गार्डेन के अंदर बिना किसी भय के अपने मास्क को उतार कर एक साथ लोग अपनी फोटो खिंचवा रहे है। वापस एग्जिट प्वाइंट से निकलने के पहले वे अपना मास्क लगा लेते है।

फिर मिले 119 मरीज

शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों में 119 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले। तीन मरीजों ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 258 हो गई है। शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल्स में दाखिल 102 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। अभी तक शहर में 15198 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को जा चुके हैं।

हेल्थ विभाग की अपील

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने एक बार फिर से लोगों से अपील की कि वे बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही बाहर निकलें। जब निकलें तो अपने चेहरे पर मास्क जरूर लगाएं। भीड़ में न जाएं। किसी भी चीज को बेवजह न छूएं। अगर कोई बाहर से आ रहा है तो उससे थोड़ी दूरी बनाकर रखें।

