महंगी शराब:चंडीगढ़ की अगले साल की एक्साइज पॉलिसी में शराब के दाम 10 से 15 फीसदी तक बढ़ सकते है

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर में अगले साल शराब की कीमत में बढ़़ौतरी हो सकती है। डेमो फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर में रेवेन्यू जेनरेशन में सबसे ज्यादा लगभग 700 करोड़ का योगदान एक्साइज का रहता है
  • शहर में शराब के ठेकों की संख्या को भी नई लोकेशन पर बढ़ाया जा सकता है

शहर में एक बार फिर से शराब के दामों में बढ़ौतरी हो सकती है।अगले फाइनेंशियल इयर के लिए मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में पॉलिसी को फाइनल किया जा सकता है। अगले फाइनेंशियल इयर 2021-2022 के लिए एक्साइज पॉलिसी मार्च महीने के पहले हफ्ते में फाइनल होगी। हालांकि इस पॉलिसी को लेकर लोगों से और कारोबार से जुड़े लोगों से भी एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन डिपार्टमेंट चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की तरफ से सुझाव मांगे गए थे। अगले साल करीब 10-15 फीसदी तक शराब के रेट बढ़ सकते हैं जिसका मतलब ये कि ब्रांड वाइज 30-50 रुपए तक का फर्क दामों में पड़ेगा।

शहर में हुक्के पर पाबंदी

दूसरी तरफ शहर के पब बार में हुक्के को सर्व करने को लेकर पाबंदी तो लग चुकी है लेकिन बार-बार वायलेशन हो रही है। जिसके चलते अब एक्साइज पाॅलिसी में ही इसको लेकर कड़े प्रावधान रखे जाएंगे। जिसमें एक या दो हफ्ते के लिए भी बार चलाने का लाइसेंस रद्द किया जा सकेगा। दरअसल यूटी चंडीगढ़ में रेवेन्यू जेनरेशन में सबसे ज्यादा योगदान एक्साइज का ही रहता है जिससे एवरेज करीब 700 करोड़ रुपए एकत्र होते हैं इसलिए इस बार रेट में तो बढ़ोतरी होगी ही साथ ही शराब ठेकों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोतरी की तैयारी है। पांच नई लोकेशन पर ठेके खोलने की मंजूरी मिल सकती है।

सीमा इलाकों में नए ठेके खोलने की तैयारी

चंडीगढ़ के साथ लगते पंचकूला और मोहाली के बॉर्डर एरिया में बिल्कुल साथ में शराब के ठेके खुल जाने के चलते अब चंडीगढ़ भी इन एरिया में ठेके खोलने को लेकर तैयारी कर रहा है। दरअसल चंडीगढ़ की सीमा से लगते एरिया में एकदम साथ में दोनों तरफ से शराब के ठेके खोले जाते हैं जिसके चलते रेवेन्यू का नुकसान होता है।

