आप पंजाब:खेती प्रधान प्रदेश पंजाब में भाजपा पहले किसानों की समस्याओं को सुने और फिर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के बारे में सोचे: मीत हायर

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
बरनाला से आप एमएलए व पंजाब यूथ विंग स्टेट प्रेजिडेंट मीत हायर और को-प्रेजिडेंट अनमोल गगन मान ने बुधवार को पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
बरनाला से आप एमएलए व पंजाब यूथ विंग स्टेट प्रेजिडेंट मीत हायर और को-प्रेजिडेंट अनमोल गगन मान ने बुधवार को पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा। चंडीगढ़ में आयोजित एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में दोनों ने कृषि बिलों और पंजाब में आने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा को घेरा।

मीत हायर ने कहा कि किसानों का मुद्दा लंबे समय से चल रहा है। किसानों के साथ मां-बहनें भी पटरी बैठी हैं। कृषि बिलों को लागू करवाने के लिए भाजपा ही नहीं सभी पार्टियां बराबर की जिम्मेदार हैं। कांग्रेस और अकाली दल ने भी इन बिलों का समर्थन किया तभी आज तक इसका कोई हल नहीं निकल पाया।

दूसरी ओर भाजपा द्वारा पंजाब में आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों में 117 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारने की घोषणा पर आप ने कहा कि भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष में पंजाब आने की हिम्मत नहीं। इसलिए वे ऑनलाइन ही पंजाब में सभी भाजपा दफ्तरों का उद्घाटन करेंगे। उन्हें अच्छे से मालूम है कि वह पंजाब आएंगे तो किसान और पंजाब के लोग उन्हें घेरेंगे।

मीत ने आगे कहा कि पंजाब एक खेती प्रधान देश है इसलिए भाजपा को चाहिए कि पहले किसानों की समस्याओं को सुने और फिर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के बारे में सोचे। उन्होंने भाजपा को आगाह किया कि दूसरे राज्यों में वह भले ही जात-पात के आधार पर लोगों को बांट दें लेकिन पंजाब में ऐसा नहीं कर पाएंगे। ये गुरुओं की धरती है। इसलिए 2022 में पंजाब के लोगों को गुमराह नहीं कर सकते। ये अपनी किसी भी सीट पर जमानत तक नहीं बचा पाएंगे।

मीत ने आगे कहा कि अगर 2022 में आप की सरकार बनती है तो दिल्ली की तर्ज पर पंजाब की जनता को मुफ्त ट्रीटमेंट,मुफ्त बिजली देंगे। दिल्ली की तरह पंजाब को करप्शन फ्री राज्य बनाएंगे। बोले कैप्टन सरकार ने गुटखा साहिब की कसमें खाकर जो शप्थ ली थी,उसमें से कुछ भी पूरा नहीं किया। केंद्र सरकार ने दो करोड़ जॉब्स देने के वायदे को इग्नोर कर दिया,जीएसटी लागू कर पूरी इकोनॉमी का भट्‌टा बैठा दिया है। वे आगे बोले, 26-27 नवंबर को पंजाब से आप पार्टी कार्यकर्ता दिल्ली पहुंचकर किसानों के साथ पीएम मोदी के घर का घेराव करेंगे।

पंजाब की माफिया राज वाली सरकार से दुखी है जनता

वहीं अनमोल गगन मान ने भी पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार के साथ-साथ अकाली दल के बादल और भाजपाइयों को घेरा। कहा, आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने से पहले पंजाब में किसानों की स्थिति,नौकरियों के लिए युवाओं द्वारा विदेश जाने की स्थितियों से वाकिफ होने की नसीहत दे डाली। इसके अलावा केंंद्र सरकार से पूछा कि तीन सितंबर को राज्य में हुए स्कॉलरशिप स्कैम के लिए जो कमेटी गठित की गई थी,उसने 12 हफ्ते बीत जाने के बाद भी क्या किया? वह बोलीं कि पंजाब के लोग माफिया राज वाली कैप्टन सरकार से दुखी हैं। पंजाब गुलामी की नहीं, आंदोलनों की धरती है। इसलिए यहां के लोग अब काम की राजनीति को वोट करेंगे।

