पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • In The Case Of Kidnapping And Robbery, Jodha Will Be Acquitted In Jail, The Police Did Not Make Important People Related To The Case A Witness.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसला:किडनैपिंग और लूट के केस में जोद्धा बरी पर रहेगा जेल में, पुलिस ने केस से जुड़े अहम लोगों को गवाह ही नहीं बनाया था

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फैसला - Dainik Bhaskar
फैसला
  • पुलिस की कहानी कोर्ट में नहीं हुई साबित, 2 महीने में दूसरी बार लूट के मामले में बरी हुआ गैंगस्टर

किडनैपिंग और लूट के एक मामले में गैंगस्टर योद्ध सिंह उर्फ जोद्धा को चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया है। तीन साल पहले सेक्टर-40/55 डिवाइडिंग रोड पर एक व्यक्ति काे तीन कार सवार युवकों ने किडनैप कर लिया था और उससे 10 हजार रुपए लूट लिए थे। इस केस में पुलिस ने जोद्धा के अलावा अमरीक सिंह और बलराज सिंह को आरोपी बनाया था।

लेकिन इन तीनों को ही सबूतों के अभाव में कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया। इस केस में पुलिस की सबसे बड़ी लापरवाही ये रही कि पुलिस ने केस से जुड़े अहम लोगों को गवाह ही नहीं बनाया था। जिस वजह से पुलिस का केस कमजोर पड़ गया। वहीं, अमरीक सिंह के वकील वनीत कुमार ने कहा कि अमरीक और जोद्धा पहले किसी और केस में गिरफ्तार हुए थे।

पुलिस ने किडनैपिंग और लूट के इस मामले को सॉल्व करने के चक्कर में इनको ही आरोपी बना दिया। जबकि असली आरोपियों को पुलिस पकड़ ही नहीं सकी। एडवोकेट वनीत ने बताया कि पुलिस की कहानी में कई खामियां थीं जिससे ये कहीं साबित नहीं होता था कि इस वारदात को इन आरोपियों ने ही अंजाम दिया हो।

किडनैपिंग और लूट के एक मामले में गैंगस्टर योद्ध सिंह उर्फ जोद्धा को चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया है। तीन साल पहले सेक्टर-40/55 डिवाइडिंग रोड पर एक व्यक्ति काे तीन कार सवार युवकों ने किडनैप कर लिया था और उससे 10 हजार रुपए लूट लिए थे। इस केस में पुलिस ने जोद्धा के अलावा अमरीक सिंह और बलराज सिंह को आरोपी बनाया था।

लेकिन इन तीनों को ही सबूतों के अभाव में कोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया। इस केस में पुलिस की सबसे बड़ी लापरवाही ये रही कि पुलिस ने केस से जुड़े अहम लोगों को गवाह ही नहीं बनाया था। जिस वजह से पुलिस का केस कमजोर पड़ गया। वहीं, अमरीक सिंह के वकील वनीत कुमार ने कहा कि अमरीक और जोद्धा पहले किसी और केस में गिरफ्तार हुए थे।

पुलिस ने किडनैपिंग और लूट के इस मामले को सॉल्व करने के चक्कर में इनको ही आरोपी बना दिया। जबकि असली आरोपियों को पुलिस पकड़ ही नहीं सकी। एडवोकेट वनीत ने बताया कि पुलिस की कहानी में कई खामियां थीं जिससे ये कहीं साबित नहीं होता था कि इस वारदात को इन आरोपियों ने ही अंजाम दिया हो।

खन्ना पुलिस को गवाह ही नहीं बनाया...

एडवोकेट वनीत ने बताया कि पुलिस की कहानी कोर्ट में झूठी साबित हुई। पुलिस ने खन्ना पुलिस को इस केस में गवाह ही नहीं बनाया। पुलिस ने खन्ना पुलिस से शिकायत की कॉपी भी नहीं ली। खन्ना के उस एटीएम की सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी रिकवर नहीं की जहां लूट हुई थी। शिकायतकर्ता ने खन्ना में जिस राहगीर के फोन से कॉल की थी, उसे भी गवाह नहीं बनाया। शिकायतकर्ता ने पुलिस को वारदात के अगले दिन शिकायत लिखवाई जबकि पुलिस ने एफआईआर रात को दर्ज की थी।

11 में 4 केस में बरी हुआ...
जोद्धा के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ में 10 और मोहाली में एक केस दर्ज हुआ था। उस पर किडनैपिंग और लूट जैसे मामले चल रहे हैं। इन 11 में से 4 में वह चंडीगढ़ कोर्ट से बरी हो चुका है। एक केस में सजा हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser