पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • In The Corona Era, Dozens Of People Gathered To Buy Goods In Front Of The Showrooms Of Sector 17 Plaza.

कोरोना संक्रमण प्रति लापरवाही:कोरोना काल में सेक्टर-17 प्लाजा के शोरूमों के सामने लगी फड़ियों में दर्जनों लोग जुट रहे सामान खरीदने

चंडीगढ़22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर-17 में नगर निगम ने फड़ी लगाने की अनुमति देने से लोगों की भारी भीड़ सामान खरीदने पर।
  • नगर निगम ने इस बार 7 दिनों तक फड़ियां लगाने की मंजूरी दी है
  • व्यापारियों की ओर से इसे लेकर नाराजगी व्यक्त की गई

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर एक बार मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में नगर निगम की ओर से सेक्टर-17 के प्लाजा में शोरूमों के सामने फड़ी लगाने की मंजूरी दी गई है। ऐसे में शोरूम दुकानदार नाराज है। उनका कहना है कि निगम की ओर से अपनी कमाई करने को लेकर फड़ी लगाने की अनुमति दी गई है। जिसमें काफी संख्या में लोग एक जगह पर जमा हो रहे है। ऐसे में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा काफी बढ़ गया है।

शहर में 15 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज सामने आ चुके है जबकि 240 से अधिक की मौत हो चुकी है। शहर में इस समय भी कई एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। लोगों की लापरवाही का ही नतीजा है कि संक्रमण के मामलों में बढ़ौतरी हो रही है।

निगम की ओर से पहले तीन दिनों के लिए फड़ी लगाने की अनुमति दी जाती थी लेकिन इस बार 7 दिनों के लिए फड़ी लगाने की अनुमति दी गई है। नए प्लाजा में फड़ी वाले कपड़े, जूते सहित कई सामान बेच रहे है। नगर निगम ने इस बार पुराने प्लाजा में स्टॉल और फड़ी लगाने की मंजूरी नहीं दी है जिस कारण पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास काफी संख्या में फड़ी लग गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें