डॉक्टरों की राय:डॉक्टरों की राय में कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं का दुरुपयोग हानिकारक हो सकता है सलाह पर ले दवा

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
डॉक्टरों की ओर से कहा गया कि इस सीजन में बीमार लोगों को डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर ही दवा लेनी चाहिए।
  • वर्ल्ड एंटीमाइक्रोबॉयल अवेयरनेस वीक का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें डॉक्टरों ने अपनी राय दी

शहर में जिस तरह से कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव बढ़ रहा है उस पर डॉक्टरों की ओर से कहा जा रहा है कि इस सीजन में बीमार हो रहे लोग बिना वजह की दवाओं को लेने से परहेज करें जिससे वे स्वस्थ रहे। वर्ल्ड एंटी माइक्रो बॉयल अवेयरनेस वीक (विश्व रोगाणुरोधी जागरूकता सप्ताह) 18 से 24 नवंबर तक फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल में मनाया गया। इसका उद्देश्य ग्लोबल एंटी माइक्रो बॉयल रजिस्टेंस (वैश्विक प्रतिरोधी रोगाणुरोधी प्रतिरोध) के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना था ताकि दवा प्रतिरोधी संक्रमणों के उभार और प्रसार से बचा जा सके। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान डॉक्टरों ने अपने विचारों को सांझा किया।

डॉ.शिवानी जुनेजा, अटेंडेंट कंसल्टेंट, फार्माकोलॉजी, फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल ने कहा कि ‘‘कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं के दुरुपयोग से रोगाणुरोधी प्रतिरोध का त्वरित प्रसार हो सकता है। कोविड-19 एक वायरस के कारण होता है, न कि जीवाणुओं से होता है, इसलिए, वायरल संक्रमण को रोकने या इसका इलाज करने के लिए एंटी-बैक्टीरियल का उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए, जब तक कि जीवाणु संक्रमण भी मौजूद न हों। इसलिए, एक डॉक्टर की प्रिश्क्रिप्शन के बिना एंटी माइको बॉयल लेना न केवल एंटी माइक्रो बॉयल प्रतिरोध को बढ़ावा देगा, बल्कि महत्वपूर्ण प्रतिकूल दवा के प्रभाव, उच्च लागत और जटिलताओं से भी जुड़ा हो सकता है।

डॉ. जुनेजा ने कहा, एंटी माइक्रो बॉयल्स, जिसमें एंटीबायोटिक्स शामिल हैं, दुनिया के अधिकांश हिस्सों में हेल्थ केयर प्रोफेशनल्स द्वारा प्रिश्क्रिप्शन के बिना बेचे जाते हैं। इस प्रक्रिया का स्तर और प्रभाव अज्ञात है। रोगाणुरोधी प्रतिरोध (एएमआर) तब होता है जब बैक्टीरिया, फंग्स, वायरस उन्हें मारने के लिए बनाई गई दवाओं को हराने की क्षमता विकसित करते हैं। इस प्रकार, आम संक्रमणों का इलाज करना कठिन हो जाता है और जिससे बीमारी के प्रसार और गंभीरता का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

