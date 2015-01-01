पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण पर नजर:चंडीगढ़ में आज से कई स्थानों पर निशुल्क कोरोना टेस्ट, दिल्ली से आने वालों पर नजर

चंडीगढ़3 मिनट पहले
शहर की सुखना लेक व रॉक गार्डेन सहित अन्य स्थानों पर रोजाना काफी संख्या में लोग आ रहे जो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कोई ख्याल नहीं करते।
  • पिछले महीने संक्रमित मरीजों के मामले कम थे, संख्या बढ़ने से प्रशासन चिंतित
  • बिना मास्क वालों के चालान काटने के लिए अधिकारियों को लगाया

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखकर मंगलवार को शहर में कई जगहों पर निशुल्क कोरोना टेस्ट कैंप लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा शहर में 5 मोबाइल टीमें भी कोरोना जांच के लिए जुटी हैं। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा की ओर से सोशल मीडिया पर बताया गया कि शहर के सेक्टर-16, 22,45, मनीमाजरा में फ्री में कोरोना जांच के लिए टीमों को लगाया गया है।

दिल्ली से आने वालों पर नजर

दिल्ली NCR समेत कई राज्यों में स्थिति हर रोज खराब हो रही है। चंडीगढ़ में भी अक्तूबर महीने के बाद से ही कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं। सितंबर महीने में हर रोज औसतन 350-400 नए मामले आ रहे थे। अक्तूबर के शुरू में ये मामले एक समय 40-50 तक पहुंच गए थे। लेकिन अब दोबारा से कोरोना के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई है। अब औसतन 100 या इससे ज्यादा केस रोज चंडीगढ़ में आ रहे हैं। वहीं, लोग भी सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं। बिना मास्क के बाहर घूम रहे हैं। प्रशासन चालान तो काट रहा है, लेकिन बहुत ही कम। तभी तो लोगों में इसका खौफ ही नहीं है। कार्रवाई महज खानापूर्ति होकर रख गई है।

एडवाइजर ने सख्ती करने के दिए हैं आदेश

मनोज परिदा की ओर से कहा गया है कि जिन जगहों पर ज्यादा भीड़ होती है, वहां रेगुलर चेकिंग और चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। ज्यादा से ज्यादा ड्राइव खासतौर से ऐसी ही जगहों पर चलाने के लिए कहा गया है। सभी लोग मास्क पहनें व अन्य निर्देशों का पालन करें, इसके लिए सख्ती के साथ निर्देशों को लागू किया जाएगा।

शहर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कोई ख्याल नहीं

उधर, शहर के मार्केट, सब्जी मंडी समेत प्रमुख स्थलों पर अभी भी लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो रही है। बाहरी राज्यों व स्थानों से आने वाले लोग संक्रमण के बढ़ने का कारण माने जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली से रोजाना हजारों की संख्या में लोग शहर में आ रहे हैं। पिछले बार भी जब संक्रमण फैला था तो बाहरी स्थानों से आने वाले मरीजों को ही कारण बताया गया था। अब प्रशासन इन पर निगाह रख रहा है और बस स्टेंड पर मेडिकल टीम आने वाली सवारियों की जांच कर रही है।

सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में कोरोना को लेकर स्थिति

  • 18 मार्च को पहला केस आया था
  • चंडीगढ़ में16796 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस हैं
  • पिछले 24 घंटों में 98 कोरोना के मरीज मिले, 3 की मौत
  • 1117 एक्टिव केस हैं इस समय शहर में
  • 1388 टेस्ट हुए पिछले 24 घंटों में
  • 133478 टेस्ट हुए हैं अब तक
  • शहर में 15389 लोगों ने कोरोना को दी है मात
  • 263 मरीजों की महामारी से हुई है मौत अब तक

बिना मास्क के इतने चालान

  • मार्च 0
  • अप्रैल 0
  • मई 0
  • जून 582
  • जुलाई 5929
  • अगस्त 2585
  • सितंबर 1307
  • अक्टूबर1675
  • नवंबर में अभी तक 1705172 दिन में 27 हजार चालान काटे
