पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चंडीगढ़-खरड़ फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट...:एलिवेटेड ब्रिज का अधूरा फायदा, पंजाब से चंडीगढ़ की तरफ आने वाला ट्रैफिक अभी भी जाम में फंस रहा

चंडीगढ़8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

मोहाली /खरड़ | प्रशासन ने देसूमाजरा से लेकर खानपुर तक साढ़े 4 किलोमीटर लंबा नवनिर्मित एलिवेटेड ब्रिज तीन दिन पहले शुरू किया था। लेकिन ट्रैफिक की मैनेजमेंट सही तरीके से न कर पाने के कारण अब लोगों के लिए परेशानी कम होने के बजाय और बढ़ गई है।

यहां आफत

500 मी. के सफर में 30 मिनट लग रहे रोपड़ व लुधियाना से चंडीगढ़ की ओर आने वाले ट्रैफिक के लिए एलिवेटेड ब्रिज तक का सफर तो बहुत बढ़िया रहता है, लेकिन जैसे ही ट्रैफिक पुल से नीचे सर्विस रोड की तरफ उतरता है तो जाम लग जाता है। देसूमाजरा से एयरपोर्ट रोड जंक्शन अंडरब्रिज तक करीब 500 मीटर रोड को पार करने में 20 से 30 मिनट लग जाते हैं। रोड सिंगल लेन होने के कारण यहां सुबह से ही गाड़ियों की लाइन लग जाती है, जो रात तक रहती है।

यहां राहत

30 मिनट में 28 किमी. का सफर हो रहा... प्रशासन ने 12 दिसंबर को देसूमाजरा से खानपुर तक एलिवेटेड ब्रिज आम पब्लिक के लिए खोला था। इसके ब्रिज के शुरू होने के बाद चंडीगढ़ से लुधियाना व रोपड़ की तरफ जाने वाले ट्रैफिक बिना दिक्कत के चलता है। रोपड़ से खरड़ का करीब 28 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करने में लोगों को सिर्फ 35 मिनट लग रहे हैं।

मिस मैनेजमेंट

नहीं रखा इस जाम का ध्यान...प्रशासन ने इस 500 मीटर सर्विस रोड पर ट्रैफिक की आने वाली समस्या का कोई भी विकल्प नहीं रखा। ट्रैफिक की मिस मैनेजमेंट का खामियाजा यहां से रोजाना गुजरने वाले करीब 35000 वाहन चालकों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें