हिंदी बढ़ाओ:भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन ने पीएम मोदी के आह्वान पर शुरू किया अपने संविधान को जाने कार्यक्रम

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ तमिल संगम के सेक्रेटरी राज्य शेखर  ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन की इस मांग का समर्थन करता है कि मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय में तमिल को कामकाज की भाषा बनाया जाए ।
  • अपील पर अमल करते हुए भाषा आंदोलन ने पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश दया चौधरी और मीनाक्षी को हिंदी में संविधान के प्रति देखकर शुरू कर दिया है

26 नवंबर 2020 को संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर अपने राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में भारत के प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतवासियों से अपील की थी कि " अपने संविधान को जाने"। उनकी इस अपील पर अमल करते हुए भाषा आंदोलन ने पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश दया चौधरी और मीनाक्षी को हिंदी में संविधान के प्रति देखकर प्रारंभ कर दिया है।

आंदोलन के राष्ट्रीय संपर्क प्रमुख नवीन कौशिक ने बताया कि 21 जनवरी 2010 को दिल्ली के न्यायालय में हुई संगोष्ठी से प्रारंभ हुआ भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन आज देश भर में इस विषय को जनता का विषय बनाने में सफल होता नजर आ रहा है कि जनता को न्याय जनता की भाषा में मिलना चाहिए । भारत के संविधान में प्रावधान अनुच्छेद 348 (2 ) के अंतर्गत प्रावधान है कि किसी भी राज्य के राज्यपाल उस राज्य की भाषा को राज्य के उच्च न्यायालय की भाषा के रूप में प्राधिकृत करने की अधिसूचना जारी कर सकते हैं ।

भारत में 25 उच्च न्यायालय हैं जिनमें से 4 राज्यों उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और बिहार के उच्च न्यायालय राज्य की उच्च भाषा यानी हिंदी में कार्य करते हैं । भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन यह मांग कर रहा है कि इसी प्रकार सभी राज्यों के उच्च न्यायालय में उस राज्य की भाषा प्राधिकृत होनी चाहिए ।

आओ संविधान को जाने कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन देश भर के अति विशिष्ट व्यक्तियों के साथ साथ प्रशासनिक और न्यायिक अधिकारियों को भी उनकी अपनी भाषा में संविधान की प्रति भेंट करके आग्रह करेगा कि भारत के सभी न्यायालयों में सभी प्रकार के न्यायिक कार्य भारतीय भाषाओं में हो ।

भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन के उत्तर क्षेत्र संयोजक विशाल जोली ने इस अवसर पर बताया कि भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन चंडीगढ तमिल संगम के साथ मिलकर एक मांग पत्र तमिलनाडु के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा है जिसमें आग्रह किया गया है कि मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय में तमिल भाषा को प्राधिकृत किया जाए ।

भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन के चंडीगढ इकाई के संयोजक अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि गत 10 वर्षों में भारतीय भाषा अभियान न केवल भारत के 26 राज्यों तक अपनी पहुंच बनाने में सफल हुआ है बल्कि भारतीय भाषा अभियान ने हरियाणा में हरियाणा राजभाषा अधिनियम में संशोधन करवा कर हिंदी को जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय तक अनिवार्य करवाने में भी सफलता पाई है ।

1 जून 2018 को एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने भारत के राष्ट्रपति से भेंट करके विषय को उनके संज्ञान में लाया जिसके उपरांत भारत के माननीय राष्ट्रपति के हस्तक्षेप से यह संभव हो पाया है कि 7 जुलाई 2019 से भारत का सर्वोच्च न्यायालय अब अपने निर्णय 11 भारतीय भाषाओं में अनुवादित करके अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर रहा है।

चंडीगढ तमिल संगम के सेक्रेटरी राज्य शेखर ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन की इस मांग का समर्थन करता है कि मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय में तमिल को कामकाज की भाषा बनाया जाए । हरियाणा में मिली सफलता के बाद भारतीय भाषा आंदोलन ने तय किया है कि एक मांग पत्र तैयार करके इसी प्रकार पंजाब के विधायकों की भी मांग पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर करवाकर वह मांग पत्र पंजाब सरकार को सौंपा जाएगा ।

