अवेयरनेस कैंपेन:घर में जीरो इन्वेस्टमेंट के साथ लगाएं सोलर प्लांट

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
  •
  • एक महीने में 250 लोगों ने किया अप्लाईं, क्रेस्ट ने पहले फेज में करीब 2000 घरों का टारगेट रखा

यूटी चंडीगढ़ में लोग बिना किसी खर्चे के अपने घर में सोलर फोटोवोल्टिक पावर प्लांट लगवा सकते हैं। चंडीगढ़ रिन्युअल एनर्जी साइंस एंड टेक्नोलाॅजी प्रमोशन सोसाइटी(क्रेस्ट) की तरफ से रेस्को स्कीम इसके लिए शुरु की जानी है। अभी तक इस स्कीम के तहत अपने घरों में जीरो इन्वेस्टमेंट के सोलर प्लांट लगाने के लिए कुल 250 लोगों ने ही अप्लाई किया है।

हालांकि क्रेस्ट की तरफ से पहले फेज में करीब 2000 घरों का टारगेट रखा गया है जिनको इस स्कीम के साथ कवर कर सकें। इसको लेकर ज्वाइंट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन (जेईआरसी) की तरफ से भी प्रशासन को कहा गया था कि वे लोगों से फीडबैक लें कि कितने लोग इस स्कीम के तहत सोलर प्लांट अपने अपने घरों में लगवाना चाहते हैं।

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन इस स्कीम को शुरू करने को लेकर मंजूरी दे चुका है। रेस्को स्कीम के तहत जिन घरों में 5 किलोवाॅट या इससे ज्यादा का कनेक्टेड लोड है, वे इस स्कीम के तहत प्लांट लगवा सकेंगे। इसमें मैक्सिमम कैपेसिटी 10 किलोवाॅट की रहेगी।

अब रेजिडेंट्स के साथ मिलकर अवेयरनेस
इसके लिए अब क्रेस्ट की तरफ से अवेयरनेस कैंपेन शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसमें अलग-अलग सेक्टरों में बनी रेजिडेंट्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के साथ मीटिंग्स की जाएगी ताकि लोगों को इस स्कीम को लेकर जानकारी दी जा सके और क्या फायदे इस स्कीम के तहत सोलर प्लांट लगाकर मिलेंगे।

उसको लेकर लोग जानकारी ले सकें। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन इस स्कीम को शुरू करने को लेकर मंजूरी दे चुका है। हालांकि क्रेस्ट की तरफ से पहले फेज में करीब 2000 घरों का टारगेट रखा गया है

