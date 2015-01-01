पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंडीगढ़ में पटाखाें पर प्रतिबंध:व्यापारियों से ली लाइसेंस फीस वापस करने के निर्देश; शहर में पटाखें दाखिल न हों इसलिए नाकों पर होगी चेकिंग

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ में पटाखों पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा। प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर की अध्यक्षता में हुई मीटिंग में यह प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। सलाहकार मनोज परिदा ने वार रूम मीटिंग में बताया कि नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्युनल ने पटाखों के संबंध में व्यापक आदेश पारित किया है। यह आदेश चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन द्वारा पहले से लिए गए निर्णय का समर्थन करता है। इसके अलावा बदनोर ने डीसी मनदीप सिंह बराड़ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए स्टॉल लगाने के लिए जिन व्यापारियों ने लाइसेंस फीस जमा करवाई है, उसे वापस किया जाए।

इस बैन के बाद अब चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की जिम्मेवारी बढ़ गई है। एसएसपी यूटी की तरफ से आदेश जारी किए गए है कि शहर में पटाखे न आएं इसके लिए थाना पुलिस सतर्कता से काम करे। साफ तौर पर अधिकारियों से बोला गया है कि वह शहर में एंट्री प्वाइंट्स पर चेकिंग करें। बड़े वाहनों को रोककर जांच करें कि कोई पटाखे लेकर तो नहीं आ रहा है। इसके अलावा बीट स्टॉफ को आदेश दिए गए है कि वह एरिया में वॉच रखे कि करियाना या अन्य छोटी छोटी दुकानों पर पटाखे न बिकें। चूंकी इन दुकानों पर पहले ही दुकानदार पटाखे खरीद लेते है जिसके बाद उसे बेचते हैं। वहीं सीआईडी डिपार्टमेंट को भी बोला गया है कि वह शहर में बड़े बड़े गौदामों में वॉच रखे ताकि कहीं किसी गोदाम में पटाखे न रखें हो। इसके अलावा एरिया में सरप्राइज चेकिंग करें ।

