  Instructions To Take Decision On Representation In 2 Days On The Decision To Ban Selling And Purchase Of Firecrackers As Per NGT Guidelines.

चंडीगढ़:पटाखे चलाने और बेचने पर पाबंदी के फैसले पर एनजीटी के दिशा निर्देशों के मुताबिक 2 दिन में रिप्रेजेंटेशन पर फैसला लेने के निर्देश

चीफ जस्टिस रवी शंकर झा और जस्टिस अरुण पल्ली की खंडपीठ ने इस संबंध में याचिका का निपटारा करते हुए कहा कि यदि प्रशासन  फिर से पाबंदी का फैसला लेता है तो दुकानदार अपने नुकसान के लिए क्लेम कर सकते हैं।
  • दुकानदारों को नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए क्लेम करने की छूट

शहर में पटाखे चलाने और बेचने पर पाबंदी के फैसले पर एनजीटी के दिशा निर्देशों के मुताबिक पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को 2 दिन में रिप्रेजेंटेशन पर फैसला लेने के निर्देश दिए हैं। चीफ जस्टिस रवी शंकर झा और जस्टिस अरुण पल्ली की खंडपीठ ने इस संबंध में याचिका का निपटारा करते हुए कहा कि यदि प्रशासन फिर से पाबंदी का फैसला लेता है तो दुकानदार अपने नुकसान के लिए क्लेम कर सकते हैं।

चंडीगढ़ क्रैकर डीलर्स एसोसिएशन की तरफ से याचिका दायर कर कहा गया कि चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के 6 नवंबर के आदेशों को खारिज किया जाए जिसमें डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत शहर में पटाखे चलाने और बेचे जाने पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई। याचिका में कहा गया कि 23 अक्टूबर को शहर में पटाखे बेचने के लाइसेंस लेने के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए थे। आवेदन फिजिकल मोड के जरिए मांगे गए थे लिहाजा सभी को आवेदन करने के लिए परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ी। लाइसेंस के लिए कुल 1635 आवेदन आए थे।

प्रशासन ने 3 नवंबर को ड्रॉ निकालकर 96 को लाइसेंस जारी कर उन्हें जगह भी अलॉट कर दी। जिन डीलर का ड्रा में नाम आया था उन्होंने बड़े पैमाने पर पटाखे खरीद के आर्डर जारी कर दिए और उनका भुगतान भी कर दिया। अचानक ही प्रशासन ने 6 नवंबर को डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत आदेश जारी कर शहर में पटाखे चलाने और बेचे जाने पर पाबंदी लगा दी।

याचिका में कहा गया कि कोविड-19 के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन से दुकानदार पहले ही आर्थिक परेशानी में थे। अब जब पटाखे बेचे जाने का उन्हें लाइसेंस जारी कर दिया गया तो बाद में पटाखे बेचे जाने पर पाबंदी लगाकर प्रशासन ने उन पर दोहरी मार की है। ऐसे में प्रशासन के 6 नवंबर के फैसले को खारिज किया जाए और उनके हुए नुकसान की भरपाई करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं।

