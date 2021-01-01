पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:किसानों के सर्मथन में इंंटक चंडीगढ़ ने निकाली कार और बाइक रैली

  • इंटक के प्रेसिडेंट नसीब जाखड़ ने कहा-किसानों के सबर का ओर कितना इम्तिहान लेगी सरकार

किसानों के समर्थन में हर कोई है। देशभर में इसके लिए रैलियां और मार्च निकाले जा रहे है। इसी के चलते चंडीगढ़ इंटक ने भी कार और बाइक रैली निकाली। इस रैली में सैंकड़ों कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। रैली इंटक चंडीगढ़ के प्रेसिडेंट नसीब जाखड़ के नेतृत्व में आयोजित की गई।

एक बातचीत में नसीब जाखड़ ने कहा कि किसानों के समर्थन और सरकार की दमनकारी नीतियों के विरोध में यह विशाल कार बाइक रैली निकाली गई है। इस रैली में इंटक से जुड़ी चंडीगढ़ यूटी सबोर्डिनेट सर्विसेज फेडरेशन और तमाम कर्मचारी और मजदूर संगठनों ने हिस्सा लिया।

रैली को संबोधित करते नसीब जाखड़ ने कहा कि किसान 2 महीने से अपनी जायज मांगों के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। अब तक 170 के करीब किसानों की संघर्ष स्थल पर मृत्यु हो गई है। जीरो डिग्री से -2 डिग्री तापमान, सर्द हवाएं, बारिशों में भी किसान अपने हकों के लिए बैठा है।सरकार अब किसानों के सब्र का और कितना इम्तिहान लेगी। वे बोले,भाजपा सरकार किसान मजदूर मारू नीतियों पर आमदा है।

सभी विभागों का निजीकरण हो रहा है। देश में बने संस्थानों को अडानी अंबानी के हाथों में दिया जा रहा है। नसीब जाखड़ ने कहा कि जल्द ही सरकार तीनों काले कानूनों को वापस ले। सरकार MSP तय करे व स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू करे अन्यथा ये संघर्ष और तेज होगा, जिसकी जिम्मेदार सरकार होगी। इस मौके पर महिला इंटक की अध्यक्ष सरबजीत कौर धनोआ भी मौजूद थी।

