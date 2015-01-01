पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:शुक्रवार आधी रात को बरसे मेघा;आज भी छाए रहेंगे बादल, हो सकती है और बारिश

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
रविवार को मौसम साफ रहेगा। कोहरा छाने की संभावना।

शुक्रवार आधी रात को चंडीगढ़ में बारिश हुई है। हालांकि सुबह बारिश रुक गई और धूप निकल आई है। लेकिन मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आज भी बादल छाए रहेंगे औऱ दिन में भी बारिश हो सकती है। फिलहाल तापमान 16 डिग्री है जो रात तक कम होने की संभावना है।

मौसम विभाग ने दावा किया है कि पाकिस्तान और जेएंडके में एक्टिव वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। इसके चलते अगले दो दिन बारिश के आसार हैं। इसके अलावा मौसम विभाग ने बुलेटिन जारी कर कहा है कि 13 और 14 दिसंबर को घना कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के सदर्नली हवाएं अपने साथ नमी लेकर आ रही हैं। इसके चलते इस बार जो वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव हो रहा है। उसकी तीव्रता अधिक हो सकती है। विभाग के अनुसार बारिश का यह स्पेल पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ तीनों जगहों पर होने की संभावना है।इस बीच शुक्रवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जबकि न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री रहा।

13 और 14 दिसंबर को घना छाने के आसार

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दो दिन के बारिश के स्पेल के बाद 13 और 14 दिसंबर को सुबह के वक्त घना कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। हालांकि दो दिन के बाद फिर मौसम खुलने की संभावना है।

आगे कैसा रहेगा मौसम

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को भी बादल छाने के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20 और न्यूनतम तापमान 20 और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री रह सकता है।रविवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा, कोहरा छा सकता है और अधिकतम तापमान 20 तो न्यूनतम 10 रह सकता है।

