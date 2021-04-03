पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • It Rained In Chandigarh Today, Due To The Strong Wind, People Could Not Go Boating On Sukhna Lake, The Effect Of Snowfall On The Mountains

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:चंडीगढ़ में आज बरसे बदरा,तेज हवा के कारण सुखना लेक पर लोग बोटिंग नहीं कर सके,पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी का असर

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर की सुखना लेक पर आज तेज हवा के कारण पानी में लहरें उठ रही थी। आज बोटिंग नहीं करवाई गई। फोटो लखवंत सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर की सुखना लेक पर आज तेज हवा के कारण पानी में लहरें उठ रही थी। आज बोटिंग नहीं करवाई गई। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • शहर में आज बारिश के कारण ठंड बढ़ी , तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई

शहर में आज सुबह से आकाश में बादल छाए हुए थे और तेज हवा चल रही थी। शहर में 11 बजे के बाद एकाएक बारिश शुरू हाे गई, जो दो घंटे से ज्यादा देर तक लगातार होती रही। सुखना लेक पर आज तेज हवा चल रही थी जिसके कारण इसके पानी में लहरें उठ रही थी।

शहर में आज तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई। सुखना लेक पर आए लोग रोमांचित हुए।
शहर में आज तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई। सुखना लेक पर आए लोग रोमांचित हुए।

तेज हवा और बारिश का मौसम होने के कारण आज लेक पर बोटिंग को बंद रखा गया। लोगों की संख्या भी कम रही, जो भी लोग पहुंचे उन्होंने तेज हवाओं व बारिश के बीच पूरा इंज्वाय किया। लेक पर आने वाले लोगों ने अपने साथियों सहित सेल्फी ली।

लेक पर सेल्फी का दौर चला
लेक पर सेल्फी का दौर चला

शहर के पास के पहाड़ी इलाकों में आज बर्फबारी हुई है जिसके चलते इसका असर शहर में देखने को मिला। वैसे मौसम विभाग की ओर से कल ही बता दिया गया था कि आज शहर में बारिश हो सकती है।

सुखना लेक पर तेज हवा के कारण आज बोटिंग नहीं हुई।
सुखना लेक पर तेज हवा के कारण आज बोटिंग नहीं हुई।

शहर में आज दोपहर का तापमान 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जबकि रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री तक जाने के संकेत मिल रहे है।

लेक पर आए लोगों ने मस्ती की
लेक पर आए लोगों ने मस्ती की
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें