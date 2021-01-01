पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:बिल्डर और ज्वेलर के यहां आईटी रेड, 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की टैक्स की अनियमितताएं मिलीं

चंडीगढ़एक मिनट पहले
छापेमारी - Dainik Bhaskar
छापेमारी
  • दोनों ग्रुप के 30 ठिकानों पर चार दिन तक चली डिपार्टमेंट की रेड

इनकम टैक्स इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम की ओर से मोहाली के एक बड़े बिल्डर और मनीमाजरा के एनएसी ज्वेलर के यहां रेड की गई थी। इसमें 200 करोड़ से अधिक की टैक्स की अनियमितताएं पाई गईं हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार जांच अभी जारी है। यह आंकड़ा 300 करोड़ के आसपास पहुंचने की संभावना है।

अधिकारियों के अनुसार बिल्डर और ज्वेलर के नई दिल्ली, बठिंडा, चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला और मोहाली स्थित कार्यालयों में 4 दिन तक रेड चली। इस दौरान टैक्स चोरी संबंधी दस्तावेजों को डिपार्टमेंट ने अपने कब्जे में लिया है।

प्रिंसिपल डायरेक्टर इनकम टैक्स (इंवेस्टिगेशन) अवधेश कुमार मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में एडिशनल डायरेक्टर अपुल जैसवाल, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर इनकम टैक्स (इंवेस्टिगेशन) हिना कुमार सुखना व अन्य कर्मचारियों की टीम ने इन दोनों ग्रुप के 30 ठिकानों पर रेड की।

