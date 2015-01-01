पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • It Will Not Be Easy To Demolish The Senate Of The PU, It Is Necessary To Preserve The Democratic System.

Save PU:आसान नहीं होगा PU की सीनेट काे खत्म करना, लोकतांत्रिक सिस्टम को बचाए रखना जरूरी

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
स्टूडेंट सेंटर पर शाम लगभग पांच बजे सभी स्टूडेंट नेता इकट्‌ठे हुए और फिर कैंडल मार्च की सूरत में वीसी ऑफिस की ओर चले।
  • राजिंदर दीपा बोले: याद आ गया 1981 का दौर, अकाली दल और कांग्रेस में एक्टिव नेता पहुंचे
  • सपोर्ट को पहुंचे आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और वामपंथी दलों के साथ जुड़े एक्टिविस्ट व टीचर

चंडीगढ़ पर पंजाब के दावे को कमजोर करने के तहत ही पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की सीनेट को खत्म करके गवर्नेंस बॉडी बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। हायर एजुकेशन काउंसिल बनाने और यूजीसी को खत्म करने समेत कई बदलाव किए बिना ही पहले बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नेंस के लिए लेटर जारी होना एक सोची-समझी साजिश के तहत है। ये कहना था पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में आए पुराने नेता और विधायक दलबीर सिंह गोल्डी का।

धूरी से कांग्रेसी विधायक गोल्डी पीयू कैंपस स्टूडेंट्स काउंसिल (PUCSC) के प्रेसिडेंट भी रहे हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि PU पर कब्जा करके भाजपा सरकार इसमें अपना भगवाकरण का एजेंडा लागू करना चाहती है। VC और भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ पुराने स्टूडेंट नेताओं ने जम कर नारेबाजी की। उनके साथ PU के सीनेटर भी पहुंचे हुए थे। PU टीचर्स एसोसिएशन (PUTA) कार्यकारिणी भी इसमें शामिल हुई। वह सीनेट के इलेक्शन कराने की डिमांड कर रहे हैं।

स्टूडेंट सेंटर पर शाम लगभग पांच बजे सभी स्टूडेंट नेता इकट्‌ठे हुए और फिर कैंडल मार्च की सूरत में VC ऑफिस की ओर चले। फतेहगढ़ साहिब से विधायक और सीएम के सलाहकार कुलजीत नागरा ने कहा कि वीसी को ये याद रखना चाहिए कि नागपुर के निर्देश उसको भारी पड़ सकते हैं। ये पंजाब है और यहां पर उनकी चलने नहीं दी जाएगी।

सीनेट के इलेक्शन तो होकर रहेंगे। उन्होंने पार्टीबाजी से ऊपर उठ कर सभी स्टूडेंट नेताओं के पहुंचने पर बधाई भी दी। 1981 के प्रेसिडेंट राजिंदर सिंह दीपा भी पहुंचे हुए थे । उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय जिस तरह से पार्टीलाइन और प्रोफेशन को भूल कर सभी पुराने स्टूडेंट नेता एकजुट हुए हैं, इस मुद्दे पर इसी तरह साथ रहने की जरूरत है।

