ठग की सुनवाई:100 करोड़ की ठगी के आरोपी ज्वैलर ने मांगी 28 दिनों की पेरोल, कोर्ट में शुक्रवार को होगा फैसला

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
वालिया को पिछले साल चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत ने छह चेक बाउंस मामलों में 2 साल की सजा सुनाई थी।
  • शिकायतकर्ता ने कोर्ट में कहा- अगर पेरोल मिल गई तो विदेश भाग जाएगा आरोपी
  • छह चेक बाउंस के मामलों में सजा, सीबीआई की दो एफआईआर और चंडीगढ़ में दो केस दर्ज हैं आरोपी पर

13 करोड़ रुपए के छह चेक बाउंस मामलों में सजा काट रहे मोहाली के डायमंड ज्वैलर विकास वालिया ने परिवार से मिलने के लिए 28 दिनों की पेरोल मांगी है। उसकी पेरोल पर डीसी मोहाली ने भी अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है। लेकिन, शिकायतकर्ता अशोक मित्तल ने उसकी पेरोल के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत में याचिका दायर की थी। याचिका में मित्तल ने कहा कि अगर वालिया को पेरोल पर बाहर भेज दिया जाएगा तो वह दोबारा हाथ नहीं आएगा और विदेश भाग जाएगा। इस याचिका पर शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत में सुनवाई है। वहीं, वालिया के खिलाफ पंचकूला में भी चेक बाउंस का केस चल रहा है और उस मामले में भी शुक्रवार को ही सुनवाई है।

दरअसल, वालिया को पिछले साल चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत ने छह चेक बाउंस मामलों में 2 साल की सजा सुनाई थी। सजा के बाद वह कोर्ट से जमानत लेकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने कई बार उसे पकड़ने के लिए रेड मारी लेकिन वह हर बार अपने ठिकाने बदलता रहा। यहां तक कि चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत ने उसे भगौड़ा भी कर दिया दे दिया था और कोर्ट में पेश न होने पर चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने उस पर दो एफआईआर भी दर्ज कर ली थीं। इसी साल 19 जून को चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने उसे सोलन से गिरफ्तार किया था और तब से वह जेल में ही है।

डीसी और एसएसपी मोहाली की जांच पर सवाल
मामले में शिकायतकर्ता अशोक मित्तल ने कहा कि वालिया ने डीसी मोहाली को लेटर लिखकर पेरोल दिए जाने की मांग की थी। डीसी मोहाली ने एसएसपी से उसके खिलाफ चल रहे मामलों की जांच के लिए कहा। एसएसपी मोहाली ने कहा कि उसके खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने दो केस दर्ज कर रखे हैं जिसमें उसे जमानत मिल गई है। जबकि, एसएसपी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में उन चेक बाउंस मामलों की जिक्र नहीं किया जिसमें उसे सजा मिल चुकी है और उसमें कोर्ट ने उसे अभी तक जमानत नहीं दी है। यहां तक कि इन मामलों में उसकी जमानत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक से खारिज हो चुके ही है। मित्तल ने कहा कि ऐसे अपराधी को पेरोल देने के लिए डीसी और एसएसपी को मंजूरी नहीं देनी चाहिए थी। मित्तल ने कहा जो अपराधी पहले भी भगौड़ा रह चुका हो, अब अगर वह बाहर आ गया तो वह दोबारा पुलिस के हाथ नहीं आएगा।

