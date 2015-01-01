पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साढ़े 6 साल बाद फैसला:10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़े गए जूनियर टेक्नीशियन को 4 साल की सजा; सीबीआई ने 20 मार्च 2014 को 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
केस के मुताबिक सुरजीत ने सेक्टर-61 के रहने वाले सुखबीर सिंह से उनकी फाइल क्लीयर करवाने के नाम पर रिश्वत मांगी थी।
  • सीबीआई कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला, 30 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी लगाया

छह साल पुराने एक रिश्वत मामले में सीबीआई की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड के जूनियर टेक्नीशियन को 4 साल की सजा सुनाई है। उसे सीबीआई ने 20 मार्च 2014 को 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। उस पर कोर्ट ने 30 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी लगाया है। कोर्ट ने उसे सोमवार को प्रिवेंशन ऑफ करप्शन एक्ट की धारा 7, 13(1)(डी) के तहत दोषी करार दे दिया था और अब उसे सजा सुनाई गई है।

केस के मुताबिक सुरजीत ने सेक्टर-61 के रहने वाले सुखबीर सिंह से उनकी फाइल क्लीयर करवाने के नाम पर रिश्वत मांगी थी। सुखबीर ने शिकायत में बताया था कि उन्होंने सेक्टर-61 के एक फ्लैट की ऑनरशिप ट्रांसफर के लिए गलती से चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड को एक लाख रुपए ज्यादा जमा करवा दिए थे। जब उन्हें इस बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने हाउसिंग बोर्ड को एक एप्लीकेशन दी जिसमें उन्होंने रिफंड दिए जाने की मांग की। उनकी ये एप्लीकेशन बोर्ड के क्लर्क-कम-जूनियर टेक्नीशियन सुरजीत के पास पेंडिंग थी। सुरजीत इस एप्लीकेशन को क्लीयर करने के नाम पर काफी समय से रिश्वत की मांग कर रहा था। इस बारे में सुखबीर ने सीबीआई को शिकायत दे दी। सुखबीर ने जब सुरजीत को 10 हजार रुपए की पहली किस्त देनी थी तो सीबीआई ने ट्रैप लगाकर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

