PPE किट में करवा चौथ का व्रत:न चूड़ी न सोलह श्रंगार, PPE किट पहनकर कर ड्यूटी कर रहा है कोविड अस्पताल का महिला स्टाफ

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
PPE किट में नर्सिंग कोऑर्डिनेटर मीनाक्षी व्यास।
  • फीमेल डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिस का कहना था कि ये एक अनयुजुअल सिच्युएशन है, इससे निपटना जरूरी है

इस बार का करवा चौथ उन सब फीमेल डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिंग स्टाफ के लिए अलग है, जिनकी ड्यूटी कोविड अस्पताल में लगी हुई थी। वे न चूड़ी पहन सकती हैं, न रिंग्स और न ही बिंदी ही लगा सकती थीं। बिना सोलह श्रंगार के सिर्फ PPE किट पहनकर अपनी ड्यूटी करने पहुंची हैं। इसके बावजूद उनके हौसले और ड्यूटी करने का जज्बा पहले से ज्यादा बुलंद दिखा। सभी का कहना था कि इस करवा चौथ वे अपने पति के लिए ठीक से सज संवर भी नहीं पाई हैं। लेकिन, उनके लिए उनकी ड्यूटी सर्वोपरि है।ये एक अनयुजुअल सिच्युएशन है, इससे निपटना ही है। करवा चौथ तो अगले साल भी आ जाएगा।

PPE के कोविड अस्पताल में चार शिफ्ट्स में ड्यूटी लगाई जाती है। समय रहता है डे और नाइट में 8 से 2 और 2 से 8 का। ऐसे में 25 से अधिक डॉक्टर्स और नर्सिंग ऑफिसर्स ने PPE किट पहनकर ड्यूटी की है। किसी का सरगी खाने का वक्त अस्पताल में निकला है, तो कोई कथा नहीं सुन पाएगा। वहीं कुछ ऐसे हैं जो चांद को निकले हुए वक्त पर नहीं देख सकेंगे। नर्सिंग कोऑर्डिनेटर मीनाक्षी व्यास बताती हैं कि मेरा 15वां करवा चौथ है। पहली बार है कि मैं बेहद सामान्य अंदाज में आई हूं। कोई मेकअप, कोई ज्वैलरी नहीं पहनी, क्योंकि पीपीई किट में कुछ भी पहनना अलाउड नहीं है। हर साल करवा चौथ पर छुट्‌टी मिल जाती है, इस बार पहली बार है कि हार्ड ड्यूटी कर रही हूं।

डॉ. अनन्या की बुधवार को PGI के कोविड अस्पताल में सुबह 8 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक की शिफ्ट थी। वे ड्यूटी करने तो पहुंचीं, लेकिन बेहद सामान्य अंदाज में। बोलीं, मेरा पहला करवा चौथ था और मैं इसके लिए काफी एक्साइटेड भी थी। लेकिन, इस बार कोविड की वजह से जो परिस्थितियां विश्वभर में बनीं, उससे पहले ही अंदाजा हो गया था कि करवा चौथ का त्यौहार अस्पताल में ही निकलेगा। लेकिन, एक डॉक्टर होने के नाते हमारा पहला फर्ज अपने मरीज के लिए काम करना है। इसलिए अपने शौक मैं अगले साल के करवा चौथ पर पूरे कर लूंगी।

जहां तक अनकम्फर्टेबल होने की बात है तो बहुतों का यही कहना था कि पीपीई किट में वैसे भी खाना-पीना अलाउड नहीं होता। इसलिए उस दिशा में ज्यादा दिक्कत नहीं हुई। लेकिन सज-संवरकर अस्पताल नहीं आ पाए और कुछ रस्मों को सही से निभा नहीं पाए, यही मलाल रहा।

सीनियर नर्सिंग अफसर को आने लगे चक्कर

करीब 45 साल की सीनियर नर्सिंग अफसर बलविंदर ने व्रत रखा है लेकिन चूंकी ड्यूटी भी जरूरी थी। इसलिए PPE किट पहनकर ड्यूटी करने पहुंचीं। 4 फ्लोर्स पर बार-बार चक्कर भी लगाए, भूखी भी थीं, उस पर PPE किट पहन रखी थी। ऐसे में करीब डेढ़ बजे उन्हें चक्कर आने लगे। बावजूद इसके वह ड्यूटी पर बनी रहीं और शिफ्ट खत्म होने पर ही घर गईं।

