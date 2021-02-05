पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Kite hawks Fly Colorful Kites, People Wearing Yellow Clothes On Basant Panchami Today In Laser Valley, Chandigarh

खुशी की प्रतीक पतंगें:चंडीगढ़ के लेजर वैली में आज पतंगबाजों ने उड़ाई रंग-बिरंगी पतंगें, वसंत पंचमी मौके पीले कपड़े पहन पहुंचे लोग

चंडीगढ़21 मिनट पहले
डॉ. सहगल ने 51 पतंगों वाली ट्रेन काइट को हवा में उड़ाया तो माहौल खुशी से भर गया। फोटो लखवंत सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बटाला से पतंग उड़ाने वाली डोर का बड़ा गोला लेकर पहुंचे मनमोहन दादा
  • डॉ. सहगल ने एक साथ ट्रेन काइट में 51 पतंगों को एक डोर में उड़ाया

शहर में आज वसंत पंचमी के दिन लोगों की ओर से खूब पतंगबाजी की गई। इस मौके शहर के सेक्टर-10 की लेजर वैली में सुबह से ही पतंगबाज अपने परिवारों सहित जमा होने लगे और रंग-बिरंगी पतंगों को आकाश में उड़ा कर खुश हुए। इस मौके यूथ क्लब मोहाली के सदस्य भी वहां पहुंचे और परिवार सहित मस्ती की।

चंडीगढ़ के मनमोहन दादा अपने परिवार सहित पतंगबाजी करने पहुंचे
64 साल की महिला बनाकर लाई पतंग

आज कई लोग ऐसे भी पहुंचे जो अपने बच्चों को पतंगों के बारे जानकारी देने के लिए पहुंचे हुए थे। मोहाली से पतंगबाजी के लिए पहुंची 64 साल की महिला सुनील चड्ढा ने बताया कि वे अपनी पतंगों को स्वयं तैयार करती है और फिर उसे आकाश में उड़ाते है। वे अपनी साथ एक पतंग बनाकर लाई थी जो उन्होंने पूरी रात जाग कर बनाई थी। यूथ क्लब के वरुण चड्ढा ने बताया कि वे पतंगबाजी के लिए कई देशों में परिवार सहित जा चुके है और वहां देश का नाम ऊंचा किया।

पतंगबाजी के साथ सेल्फी का दौर
चंडीगढ़ की नवप्रीत कौर अपने साथ पतंगबाजी दिखाने बच्चों को लेकर आई
40 साल से बना रहे संदेश वाली पतंगें

पिछले 40 सालों से विभिन्न प्रकार की संदेश देने वाली पतंगों को बनाने वाले डॉ. दविंदरपाल सिंह सहगल ने आज वसंत पंचमी पर खुशी का संदेश देने वाली पतंग बनाई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह से जीवन के लिए हवा जरुरी है उसी तरह खुश होने के लिए लोगों को हर पल एक दूसरे की सहायता की जानी चाहिए। डॉ. सहगल ने आज एक साथ जुड़ी ट्रेन पतंग भी उड़ाई। उन्होंने बताया कि देश में अहमदाबाद में पतंगबाजी का मेला एक अलग अंदाज का होता है।

लेजर वैली में काफी संख्या में लोगों ने पहुंच कर पतंग उड़ाई
दादा ने कहा-अंगुलियां खून से रंग जाती थी

चंडीगढ़ में रहने वाले रिटायर्ड अधिकारी मनमोहन दादा भी अपने परिवार सहित पहुंच कर पतंगबाजी का आनंद उठा रहे थे। दादा ने बताया कि वे बचपन में पंजाब के बटाला में रहते थे। जहां वे पतंगबाजी करते थे तो उनकी सारी उंगलियां खून से सनी होती थी और जब पतंग को काटा जाता था तो एक अलग तरह की खुशी और एनर्जी भर जाती थी। दादा आज पतंगबाजी करने के लिए बटाला से पतंग उड़ाने के लिए डोर भी लेकर आए।

बच्चों के साथ पतंगबाजी देखने पहुंचे

चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-20 की नवप्रीत कौर आज अपने बच्चों हुनर और जसनजोत के साथ अपनी ननद कुलजीत कौर के साथ लेजर वैली पहुंची जहां उन्होंने पतंगबाजी के बारे में बच्चों को बताया। नवप्रीत ने कहा कि वे फिरोजपुर की रहने वाली है जहां खूब पतंगबाजी होती है। आज अपने परिजन के साथ बच्चों को पतंगबाजी के बारे जानकारी देने के लिए विशेष तौर पर पहुंची है। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चे यहां पर आकर खूब खुश हुए।

