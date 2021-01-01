पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रंजिश:ऑटो चालक की छाती पर 4 बार मारा चाकू, फिर दागीं दो गाेलियां

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरड़ में रंजिश के चलते 26 साल के युवक का मर्डर

खरड़ के गांव बत्ता के पास सोमवार को दिन दिहाड़े रंजिश के चलते ऑटो चालक का कुछ युवकों ने बेरहमी से कत्ल कर दिया। आरोपी युवक सवारी बनकर ऑटो में बैठे थे। रास्ते में उन्होंने ऑटो रुकवाया और 26 साल के जोधा सिंह पर चाकुओं से कई वार कर दिए। इसके बाद गोलियां मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

जोधा सिंह गांव चुन्नी खुर्द का रहने वाला था। घडुआं पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई कुलदीप सिंह की शिकायत पर गांव के ही हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी व उसके अज्ञात साथियों के खिलाफ धारा 302,34 व आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। शिकायतकर्ता कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि 4-5 महीने पहले जोधा सिंह का गांव के हरप्रीत सिंह के साथ झगड़ा हुआ था।

इसके बाद से हैप्पी जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहा था। इसी रंजिश के चलते कत्ल किया गया है। वहीं, एसएचओ घडूंआं शमशेर सिंह ने कहा कि राहगीर ने सूचना दी थी कि एक ऑटाे चालक को एसवाईएल नहर के पास किसी ने गोली मार दी है। खून से लथपथ ऑटो चालक को पुलिस तुरंत एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में लेकर गई, जहां डॉक्टर्स ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

जोधा सिंह ने कुछ महीने पहले आरोपी के पिता से की थी मारपीट| मृतक के चाचा गोविंद ने बताया कि हैप्पी का पिता अक्सर जोधा सिंह के भाई के साथ शराब पीता था। जोधा सिंह करीब पांच महीने पहले हैप्पी के पास गया था।

उसने हैप्पी को कहा कि उसके पिता भाई को शराब पिलाते हैं, जिस कारण वह काम पर भी नहीं जा रहा। इस बात को लेकर हैप्पी और जोधा में झगड़ा हो गया। जोधा ने हैप्पी के पिता से मारपीट की थी। गोविंद सिंह का कहना है कि उन्हें शक है कि हरप्रीत सिंह ने बदला लेने के लिए यह मर्डर किया है।

सुबह 9 बजे से घर से काम पर निकला था| चाचा गोविंद के अनुसार सोमवार सुबह 9 बजे जोधा सिंह ऑटो लेकर घर से काम के लिए निकला था। पहले वह बस अड्डा चुन्नी खुर्द गया। यहां पर कुछ युवक उसके ऑटो में सवारी बनकर बैठे। जब ऑटो एसवाईएल नहर के पास पहुंचा तो यहां हैप्पी भी पहुंच गया। इन लोगों ने मिलकर पहले जोधा पर चाकुओं से कई वार किए, इसके बाद दो गोलियां मारकर हत्या कर दी।

दो महीने पहले हुई थी शादी| जोधा की दो महीने पहले शादी हुई थी। शादी को लेकर भी कुछ विवाद चल रहा था। गोविंद ने बताया कि जिस लड़की से गोविंद की शादी हुई थी, उसके साथ एक अन्य गांव के कुछ लोग अपने लड़के की शादी करवाना चाहते थे।

इसके चलते दोनों पक्षों में विवाद भी हुआ था। घरवालों ने जबरन अपनी लड़की की शादी जोधा से करवा दी थी। घरवालों का शक है कि ये भी इस हत्या में शामिल हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser