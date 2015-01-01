पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:मकान मालिक किराएदार के झगड़े में महिला को करते हैं शामिल, इसका समाधान हो

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर-29 ट्रैफिक लाइन में ओपन सेशन में अपनी बात रखते बुजुर्ग।
  • एसएसपी ने रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के साथ किया ओपन सेशन
  • चहल ने कहा- ऐसे मामलों में रेजिडेंट एसोसिएशन का साथ लिया जाएगा

सर एक व्यक्ति मकान किराए पर चढ़ाता है और जब तक किराया आता है तब तक उनका रिश्ता ठीक रहता है। कई बार किराएदार मकान खाली नहीं करता है। इस विवाद में बाद में महिला को भी इन्वॉल्व कर शिकायतें होती हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस को रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का साथ लेकर जुटना चाहिए।

यह कहना था सेक्टर-38 वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान निर्मल सिंह का। सुझाव को एसएसपी कुलदीप चहल ने सराहा और जल्द इसे शुरू करने की बात कही। एसएसपी ने कहा कि ऐसा होने से पुलिस को भी मदद मिलेगी।

यदि आगे से तरह कह शिकायत आती हैं तो पुलिस एसोशिएसन से बात करेगी और उन्हें बीच में इन्वॉल्व कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शुक्रवार को सेक्टर-29 स्थित ट्रैफिक लाइन में एसएसपी यूटी कुलदीप चहल ने रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोशिएसन के मेंबर के साथ ओपन सेशन रखा था ताकि शहर के लोगों की समस्याओं से पुलिस रू-ब-रू हो सके।

पार्क, शराब के ठेकों के पीछे खुले में पीते हैं शराब
ज्यादातर लोगों ने एसएसपी के साथ यही बात शेयर की कि युवा लड़के शराब के ठेकों के आसपास खुले में शराब पीते हैं और गंदी गालियां निकालते हैं। सूचना लोकल बीट स्टाफ को भी दी गई है लेकिन उनकी तरफ से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं जाती है। सेक्टर-40 के एक व्यक्ति की ओर से भी ऐसी शिकायत की गई।

पुलिस को सूचना दी तो मेरा नाम शेयर कर दिया
सेक्टर-38 डी के एक मेंबर ने एसएसपी को बताया कि उन्होंने खुले में शराब पीने वालों की सूचना पुलिस को दी थी। मुलाजिमों ने उनके साथ शेयर कर दिया कि उनकी तरफ से यह सूचना दी गई है। अब उन्हें डर है कि लड़के कहीं उनके साथ मारपीट न करें। एक बार रात को देर रात डीजे बनने की सूचना दी थी। पुलिस भी आई लेकिन वह उन्हें ही घर से बाहर बुलाती रही। जिस पर उन्होंने बताया कि डीजे की आवाज उन्हें घर के अंदर सुन रही है और आपको बाहर सड़क पर खड़े होकर नहीं सुन रही।

अब हर महीने रेजिडेंट्स के साथ होगी मीटिंग
तालमेल बनाने को लेकर अब हर महीने एसएचओ लोकल रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोशिएसन से मीटिंग करेंगे। इसमें वे अपने एरिया में होने वाली समस्याओं के बारे में लोग बता सकेंगे।

कहीं बाहर जाएं तो पुलिस को बताएं...

एसएसपी ने लोगों को बताया कि यदि वे शहर से बाहर जा रहे हैं तो अपने थाना पुलिस को सूचना दें ताकि रात में उस एरिया में पुलिस गश्त कर सके और चोरी न हो सके। इसके अलावा आसपड़ोस के लोग भी बाहर जाने वाले लोगों के घरों का ख्याल रखें।

एसएसपी यूटी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि यदि वे किसी को भी बतौर पीजी या किराएदार रखते हैं तो उसकी वेरिफिकेशन जरूर करवाएं। कहा कि कुछ दिन पहले लुधियाना में मुथुट में एक लूट का प्रयास हुआ था। लोगों ने दो लुटेरों को पकड़ लिया था। वे लड़के चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-22 में पीजी रहे थे। यदि वेरिफिकेशन करवाई होती तो उन्हें पहले ही पकड़ा जा सकता था।

हल्लोमाजरा में बेवजह रोकते हैं गाड़ियां...

मौलीजागरां के रहने वाले शशि शंकर तिवारी ने एसएसपी को बताया कि हल्लोमाजरा लाइट पाॅइंट और इस रोड पर अकसर देखा जाता है कि ट्रैफिक कर्मी बाहर के नंबर की गाड़ियों को रोककर खड़े होते हैं। उनकी गलती न भी हो फिर उन्हें रोका जाता है ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए है। लोगों ने एसएसपी को यह भी बताया कि रात में गश्त नहीं होती है।

न बीट स्टाफ गश्त करता है और न ही पीसीआर स्टाफ। पहले शहर में एसएसपी यूटी नीलांबरी जगदाले ने गश्त शुरू करवाई थी लेकिन अब पुलिस रात को गश्त नहीं करती। बापूधाम के दाउद अहमद के मुताबिक रात को 9 बजे के बाद जो लड़के झुंड में घूम रहे होते हैं वे या तो नशा करते हैं और या कोई आपराधिक गतिविधि को अंजाम देते हंै। यही लोग गरीब मजदूरों को लूटते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें