किसानों का समर्थन:किसान आंदोलन में पहुंचे हाईकोट के वकील बोले -सरकार जिन लोगों के खिलाफ केस कर रही है, उनके केस मुफ्त लड़ेंगे

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस प्रोटेस्ट में हिस्सा लेने के लिए हाईकोट बार एसोसिएशन के एक्स प्रेजिडेंट इक़बाल सिंह सग्गू,एडवोकेट रवि जोशी,बिक्रम जीत सिंह बाजवा,अंतरिक्ष शर्मा, आदित्य शर्मा सहित कुल 41 वकील यहां पहुंचे हैं।
  • लॉयर्स इन सॉलिडेरिटी के बैनर के अंतर्गत वकीलों ने किसानों की मांगों का चंडीगढ़ में भी सपोर्ट किया और अब दिल्ली बॉर्डर तक जा पहुंचे

पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट चंडीगढ़ के वकीलों का एक ग्रुप आज दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहे किसानों का समर्थन और उनके साथ आवाज़ उठाने के लिए दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। पिछले दिनों पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में वकीलों का प्रोटेस्ट भी चला। लॉयर्स इन सॉलिडेरिटी के बैनर के अंतर्गत वकीलों ने किसानों की मांगों का चंडीगढ़ में भी सपोर्ट किया और अब दिल्ली बॉर्डर तक जा पहुंचे ।

हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सेक्रेटरी और पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी स्टूडेंट काउंसिल के एक्स प्रेजिडेंट संतोखविन्दर सिंह ग्रेवाल ने बताया के आज उन सभी ने कंट्रीब्यूशन से 70 हज़ार रुपये किसानों को दिए हैं. उन्होंने बताया के जब तक किसानों का मसला हल नहीं होगा तब तक वो किसानों का समर्थन करेंगे और अलग-अलग ग्रुप बनाकर यहां आते रहेंगे।इसके अलावा किसानों को जब भी हमारी ज़रूरत होगी, उनके साथ खड़े रहेंगे।

