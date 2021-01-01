पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Lawyer Sitting On Strike In District Court, Said As Long As Farmers Are Sitting In Delhi, We Will Not Wake Up

विरोध:डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में धरने पर बैठे वकील, कहा-जब तक दिल्ली में किसान बैठे हैं, हम भी नहीं उठेंगे

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
जिला अदालत में किसानों के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे वकील। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में वकीलों ने शुरू किया धरना, रोज सुबह 11 से शाम कोर्ट बंद होने तक बैठेंगे

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शहर के वकील लगातार विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। वकीलों के जत्थे कई बार दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर भी जा चुके हैं और अब वकीलों ने कोर्ट परिसर में ही धरना शुरू कर दिया है। चंडीगढ़ के वकील कोर्ट परिसर में ही परमानेंट धरना लगाकर बैठ गए हैं। वकीलों का कहना है कि जब तक दिल्ली में किसान डटे हैं तब तक वे भी कोर्ट में धरना लगाकर रखेंगे।

एडवोकेट रविंदर बस्सी ने कहा कि जब तक दिल्ली में किसान धरने पर बैठे हैं, उनका भी धरना जारी रहेगा। एडवोकेट बस्सी ने कहा कि रोजाना सुबह 11 बजे से शाम को कोर्ट बंद होने तक वकील यहां धरने पर बैठेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के ये बिल किसान विरोधी हैं और इसीलिए बड़ी संख्या में वकील भी इस प्रदर्शन से जुड़ रहे हैं। एडवोकेट अमृतवीर सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार केवल बड़े उद्योगतियों को खुश करने में लगी है। उन्हें किसानों की कोई परवाह नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे देश के वकील किसानों के साथ खड़े हैं।

