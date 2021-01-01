पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Letter Sent To MPs For Increasing The Income Limit Of Welfare Schemes For Scheduled Castes From Rs 2.5 Lakh To Rs 5 Lakh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

SC-ST के फायदे के लिए:अनुसूचित जातियों के लिए कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की आय सीमा ढाई लाख से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख रुपए करने की मांग

चंडीगढ़42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंथ ने कहा है कि इन दिनों की महंगाई की वजह से यह मांग उचित है जिस से इन गरीब परिवारों को फायदा होगा। कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए और विकास और कल्याण को बाधित नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैंथ ने कहा है कि इन दिनों की महंगाई की वजह से यह मांग उचित है जिस से इन गरीब परिवारों को फायदा होगा। कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए और विकास और कल्याण को बाधित नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।
  • "नेशनल शेड्यूल्ड कास्ट्स अलायन्स" के प्रेसिडेंट परमजीत सिंह कैंथ ने लिखा है अनुसूचित जाति की अधिकांश आबादी सरकारी सुविधाओं से वंचित है

"नेशनल शेड्यूल्ड कास्ट्स अलायन्स" ने पंजाब के राज्यसभा और लोकसभा के लोकसभा में संसद के सभी 13 सदस्यों और पंजाब से राज्यसभा के 7 सदस्यों को पत्र लिखकर अनुसूचित जाति समुदाय के लिए कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की आय सीमा बढ़ाने की मांग की है। सांसदों से मौजूदा बजट सत्र में आय सीमा 2.5 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख रुपए करने का आग्रह किया है।

अलायन्स के प्रेसिडेंट परमजीत सिंह कैंथ ने लिखा है अनुसूचित जाति की अधिकांश आबादी सरकारी सुविधाओं से वंचित है। यह परिवर्तन आज के समय में वास्तविक स्थिति का प्रतिबिंब होगा। प्री-मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति योजना, SC पोस्ट-मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति योजना जैसी योजनाओं और अन्य कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को प्राप्त करने के लिए आय का दायरा बढ़ाना जाना चाहिए।

इसके आगे कहा है कि इन दिनों की महंगाई की वजह से यह मांग उचित है, जिस से इन गरीब परिवारों को फायदा होगा। कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए और विकास और कल्याण को बाधित नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser