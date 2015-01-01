पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • Ludhiana's Hosiery Industry Gets Relief From Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh, Orders Worth Rs 150 Crore

बर्फबारी:हिमाचल प्रदेश में बर्फबारी से लुधियाना की होजरी इंडस्ट्री को मिली राहत, 150 करोड़ के मिले ऑर्डर

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • रेल सेवा बाधित होने से सप्लाई में हो रही परेशानी के बीच होजरी उद्योग के लिए अच्छी खबर

इस बार मौसम की पहली बर्फबारी के साथ लुधियाना के होजरी उद्योग की उम्मीदें भी बढ़ गई हैं। कोरोना संकट से प्रभावित और समर सीजन के बुरी तरह से पिटने के बाद होजरी इंडस्ट्री की पूरी उम्मीद विंटर सीजन पर टिकी है। श्री एंटरप्राइजेज, लुधियाना के ओनर दीपक थापर कहते हैं, इस साल सर्दी के लिए विभिन्न होजरी प्रोडक्ट्स की बुकिंग पिछले साल से अधिक है। सर्दी ने अभी से रफ्तार पकड़ी तो सीजन अच्छा जाएगा। सालाना करीब 22 सौ करोड़ के टर्नओवर वाली लुधियाना होजरी इंडस्ट्री को हिमाचल से 150 करोड़ रुपए के ऑर्डर मिले हैं।

सर्दी का सीजन लंबा खिंचा तो और ऑर्डर मिल सकता है। बरसाना अपैरल्स के सीईओ नीरज मोदी ने बताया कि काफी समय बाद विंटर सीजन में रिपीट ऑर्डर आ रहा है। हालांकि रेल सेवा बाधित होने से माल की सप्लाई में जरूर मुश्किलें पेश आ रही हैं। हालांकि हिमाचल में रेल नेटवर्क न होने के कारण पहले की तरह ही सप्लाई जा रही है। सरकार अगर मालगाड़ियां चलवा दे तो उनका माल और भी तेजी से निकलना शुरू हो जाएगा। मोदी ने कहा कि अचानक बढ़े ऑर्डर के चलते इस साल सर्दी का 60 फीसदी ऑर्डर ही सप्लाई हो पाया है। हम अपने ग्राहकों तक जल्द माल पहुंचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

इस बार ज्यादा सर्दी पड़ने से रूम हीटर, गीजर और इमरशन रॉड का कारोबार भी बढ़ेगा
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी की शुरुआत से इस बार टूरिज्म सीजन भी बेहतर रहने की उम्मीद है। राज्य में टूरिस्ट अभी से आना शुरू हो गए हैं और बर्फबारी की हर संभावना पर उनकी मौजूदगी बढ़ना तय है। स्नो सीजन के लिए बर्फबारी वाले क्षेत्रों में होटलों आदि में बुकिंग बढ़ना शुरू हो चुकी है। वहीं कई जगहों पर बंद पड़ा निर्माण भी शुरू हो गया है। इन सभी कारणों के चलते राज्य में रूम हीटर, वाटर गीजर और इमरशन रॉड आदि की बिक्री भी बढ़ना तय है। इन उत्पादों का उपयोग स्थानीय लोग भी करते हैं और ऐसे में इन सभी उत्पादों की मांग निकलेगी।

  • 2200 करोड़ की है लुधियाना होजरी इंडस्ट्री।
  • 150 करोड़ रुपए के ऑर्डर अकेले हिमाचल प्रदेश से आए।
